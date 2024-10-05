What Are Engine Bearings And Can You Replace Them Yourself?

Your car's major engine components are likely made of various combinations of cast-iron, aluminum-alloys, and steel. Engine bearings are located in the deepest recesses of the engine block and rotating assembly. They contain a lining of babbitt metal to reduce the friction generated by rotating engine parts.

Main bearings are located between the crankshaft main journals and the engine block and mating main bearing caps. Each two-piece bearing forms a circle around the crankshaft, with one half held in the engine block and the other secured in the main cap. The bolts securing the cap to the block are carefully torqued to provide uniform pressure across the cap.

Rod bearings go between the piston connecting rods and crankshaft rod journals in much the same way. However, camshaft bearings can be a little different. While camshaft bearings for overhead cam engines are similar to rod and main bearings, engines with a centrally located cam use circular bearings that are pressed into bores in the engine block to support the camshaft.

The required clearance between the bearing and crankshaft depends on the application's specifications, but generally falls between 0.00075 and 0.001 inch per inch of shaft diameter (0.0015 to 0.002 inches for a 2.00-inch diameter crankshaft journal). This clearance provides space for pressurized engine oil to separate the shaft from the bearings. Measuring the inner diameter of the assembled bearing requires precision measuring tools or Plastigage, available at Amazon for $36.88.