What's The Difference Between An Engine Overhaul And Engine Rebuild?

Overhauling, rebuilding, or replacing the engine in your car with a remanufactured version can be accomplished by any moderately capable DIY mechanic given the right tools and supplies are on hand before starting. However, unless you're performing some sort of strange LS engine swap, a simple replacement of your car's engine with a remanufactured engine is the simplest path.

By definition, an engine overhaul or rebuild requires the complete disassembly of the engine for inspection of all components. Worn cylinder walls can be bored oversize to accept new standard oversize piston, scarred crankshaft journals can be ground down, within limits, and reused, and cylinder head valve parts reworked and replaced to make them like new. Those services will require the services of an automotive machine shop, but the parts you get back will be restored to acceptable factory specs.

Any major components worn beyond repair, and consumable parts like bearings, gaskets, and seals will require new replacements. Once a complete set of engine parts are back in your workspace, be it a garage, shed, or dining room, it's time to reassemble the components in roughly the same order you took them apart. While online resources are valuable for this step, a good engine rebuild manual for your specific model provides details easily missed on a video.

Now it's time to reinstall the engine in your car and fire it up. Be sure to follow the recommended break-in procedure for your engine for the first 500 to 1,000 miles.