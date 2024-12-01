5 Of The Biggest Ford Crate Engines You Can Buy Today

Car enthusiasts have a special place in their hearts for high-quality, high-power crate engines. These engines offer something for everyone: whether that's restoring a classic ride, building a hot rod, or getting the biggest bang for your buck on the racetrack, crate engines give enthusiasts convenience and performance. Ford has an excellent lineup of crate engines that offer some of the most powerful options available today, built for every type of car lover you can imagine.

It's worthwhile to explore five of the biggest crate engines, in terms of the highest horsepower, that Ford currently sells today to better understand how they can elevate any car's performance. Ford has a long history of producing huge engines like the 9.4-liter 385 V8 and the 8.7-liter Super Duty V8. These engines helped give Ford an identity synonymous with muscle and innovation. Much like Ford's rival with its iconic and gigantic HEMI crate engines, Ford continues to push forward with its engineering, innovation, and heritage. Looking closer at the specifications, pricing, and applications of these beautiful beasts, it will be apparent why the biggest Ford crate engines are a top choice for gearheads today.

