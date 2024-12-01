5 Of The Biggest Ford Crate Engines You Can Buy Today
Car enthusiasts have a special place in their hearts for high-quality, high-power crate engines. These engines offer something for everyone: whether that's restoring a classic ride, building a hot rod, or getting the biggest bang for your buck on the racetrack, crate engines give enthusiasts convenience and performance. Ford has an excellent lineup of crate engines that offer some of the most powerful options available today, built for every type of car lover you can imagine.
It's worthwhile to explore five of the biggest crate engines, in terms of the highest horsepower, that Ford currently sells today to better understand how they can elevate any car's performance. Ford has a long history of producing huge engines like the 9.4-liter 385 V8 and the 8.7-liter Super Duty V8. These engines helped give Ford an identity synonymous with muscle and innovation. Much like Ford's rival with its iconic and gigantic HEMI crate engines, Ford continues to push forward with its engineering, innovation, and heritage. Looking closer at the specifications, pricing, and applications of these beautiful beasts, it will be apparent why the biggest Ford crate engines are a top choice for gearheads today.
460 Cubic Inch Boss Crate Engine (575 hp)
The 575 hp, 575 lb.-ft.of torque, 460 cubic inch Boss crate engine is offered with the option for a front or rear sump pan. This 351-series engine, which is claimed to be one of the biggest small block crate engines offered by Ford, is one of the more affordable options in the lineup at $14,000. But don't let the price fool you, this engine is rich with features.
SCAT forged H-beam connecting rods are the strongest rods offered by SCAT, making them ideal for high compression applications. By facilitating better airflow, the high port-slash-high flow Z-heads help increase exhaust intake and overall airflow. The SCAT forged steel crankshaft has high tensile strength and excellent wear resistance for smoother engine operation and increased strength and reliability. Clevite bearings help the engine withstand higher loads and reduce drag. For the final act, every 460 engine is hand-assembled in the good ole U.S.A.
5.2L Aluminator 5.2 XS Crate Engine (580 hp)
Using the same advancements and tooling used to develop the Shelby GT350 Mustang, Ford created the 5.2L Aluminator 5.2 XS crate engine that will set you back a cool $26,495. Part of this hefty price tag is because every Aluminator is hand-built by the same technicians responsible for creating Ford drag racing engines. This technologically advanced beauty puts out 580 hp at 7,800 rpm. Its torque is slightly lower than some of the other engines on this list, coming in at 445 lb-ft. The engine is naturally aspirated, enhancing simplicity and reliability.
The 5.2L Aluminator uses several components specifically used in the Cobra Jet racing program. The proven track performance of the engine's Cobra Jet short runner-high RPM intake manifold offers a significant power increase over other Ford intakes, with no loss of torque. The 1,517 CFM dual 65 millimeter Cobra Jet throttle body allows more air to enter the engine and supports greater combustion efficiency compared to other stock throttle bodies. Finally, the high RPM pulse ring provides a precise signal to the engine control unit (ECU) for more accuracy at elevated rpm.
7.3L MEGAZILLA Crate Engine (612 hp)
MEGAZILLA is the coolest name for an engine in this lineup and deserves a place in the list of the most badass engine names of all time. It's a fitting name because this monster produces 612 hp and 670 lb-ft of torque. The MEGAZILLA will set you back a pretty penny at $22,995. It features a cast iron block, which makes the 'ZILLA a heavyweight, coming in at 673 pounds. The forged steel crankshaft improves heat resistance and offers better performance under high rpm. Its CNC-ported aluminum cylinder head helps to shave (some) weight while providing enhanced airflow efficiency. The strength and durability of the ZILLA's Mahle forged pistons improve wear resistance throughout the engine's lifespan.
This engine is well suited for game-changing engine swaps, hot rod builds, custom builds, and any performance car that requires big power. The MEGAZILLA is relatively narrow for such a large engine. This means it fits into Fox-body Mustangs and even prerunners or desert runners. There's a lot to like about this monster, and if you're swapping an engine or thinking about the next custom build, this might be the engine of choice.
572 Cubic Inch Big Block Street (655 hp)
If you truly want to prove you care about someone, you can buy them a Ford 572 cubic inch big block crate engine, priced at $19,750. Why? Because it produces 655 hp and 710 lb-ft of torque, enough to make any friend smile. The cast iron M-6010-A460X block is high-strength for serious competitors and was designed with brand-new tooling. If you only want the block, it will set you back $3,950. Other high-end parts include a Holley Street Avenger 870 cfm carburetor and an MSD distributor. This thing is heavy though, coming in at 750 pounds, so you might need to rent an engine hoist if you don't already have your own.
The 572 is well-suited for use in hot rods and custom builds. As with anything, it's important to fully consider the differences between big-block and small-block engines, because there are pros and cons to both. One of the most significant advantages of big blocks is they put out significantly more power than small blocks. Many big block options are also more cost-effective than their small block counterparts and tend to be bulletproof, so you spend more time driving and less time in the garage.
5.2L Raptor R Supercharged crate engine (760 hp)
Delivering the highest horsepower in the whole list is the 5.2L Raptor R Supercharged crate engine, which produces 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. The engine has an aluminum block to save weight and is priced at $29,500. It features a powerful Eaton TVS R2650 Supercharger with a 25% higher airflow than its predecessor. The TVS R2650 is engineered to flow a massive volume of air in both production and aftermarket applications. The high-strength aluminum block has plasma-transferred wire arc spray-welded cylinder liners that help with weight reduction and heat dissipation.
The 5.2L Raptor R is ideal for custom builds, whether off-road or on the track. Its website states that the engine is designed for competition and should not be used in cars that are driven on normal roads and highways. As the sticker on the engine implies, the 5.2L Raptor R is engineered for the Ford F-150 Raptor R but could be an exciting option for your next custom car project — provided you have the tools and know-how to make it work.
Ford's biggest crate engines are a testament to its legacy of performance and innovation. Whether it's the brute force of the Raptor R or the amazing build quality of the Aluminator, these engines offer enthusiasts multiple options for any type of project imaginable.