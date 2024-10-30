5 Of The Most Badass Engine Names Of All Time

Aesthetics are a bit of a tricky business, especially when it comes to the automotive scene. The most obvious application of aesthetics to a car is in its name — as you want it to convey resilience, reliability, approachability, and so on. The name of a car is generally a well-rounded aspect because a car is meant to be something different to different people, whether a speed demon or a comfy family wagon. However, the components of a car vary from model to model.

For instance, the engine of a car is designed to do exactly one thing: make it go. Maybe it makes it go fast, maybe it makes it go economically, but the point is that it makes it go. If you're trying to sell someone on a device that propels a massive hunk of metal at 70 mph, you need a name that conveys that force-of-nature feel. It's this particular sensibility that has led to some of the coolest, fiercest engine names ever devised by man. These engines, developed as far back as the 1950s, staked their claim on the automotive world with names that commanded fear and respect.