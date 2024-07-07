6 Of The Biggest HEMI Crate Engines Ever Built

Crate engines provide an excellent alternative to rebuilding a stock engine or purchasing a remanufactured long block to renew the HEMI power plant in your Mopar or swap it into your project vehicle. For starters, a HEMI crate engine features all new components instead of reusing items that could be on the verge of failure or have hidden damage to connecting rods, cylinder heads, and exhaust valves.

The other advantage to installing a HEMI crate engine in your favorite Mopar is the ease of upgrading to get the most horsepower from your HEMI engine. HEMI crate engine options range from factory-spec displacements like 6.2L (376 cubic-inch) and 6.4L (392 cubic-inch) versions still available from Mopar Genuine Parts to aftermarket crate HEMI engines with displacements up to 572 cubic inches (9.37 liters).

Considering Stellantis' decision to discontinue the HEMI engine in the near future for cars and pickup trucks, buying a crate HEMI will soon be the only avenue to get a new one. Let's look at the six biggest HEMI crate engines ever built and see what's available today.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]