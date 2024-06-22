Who Makes A 572 Mopar Hemi Crate Engine And How Much Horsepower Does It Produce?

If you ask any true baby boomer muscle car enthusiast about their pick for the best engine of all time, you'll likely only get a few answers. Some true old-school hot-rodders might mention the Ford Flathead V8 or the Oldsmobile Rocket 88. The more "contemporary" crowd might vote for the Chevy 427 or Ford 429 Super Cobra Jet. However, there is one engine that is respected in every muscle circle, regardless of brand affiliation, and it's the Chrysler 426 Hemi.

The 426 Hemi can be found on almost every list of best American V8 engines for a few reasons, but the main one is its legacy. The reason that the 426 Hemi even exists in the first place is Mopar's insistence to carry on their stranglehold in both NHRA and NASCAR racing series in the mid-60s. After succeeding at that mission, the 426's performance carried into the street version of the engine, which was released in 1966 with a reported 425 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque (although later dyno testing proved that it produced closer to 500 horsepower).

While the 426 Hemi's performance was unquestionably mountain-moving in factory form, tuning companies and aftermarket tinkerers have had nearly 60 years to maximize its potential. Most do that by adding more displacement, leaving those 426 cubic inches in the dust. Thanks to companies like Indy Cylinder Head and Prestige Motorsports, 572 cubic inches is the largest displacement that you can mill out of a 426 while retaining the stock camshaft position, making it a popular crate engine option for Mopar enthusiasts who have a penchant for the extreme.