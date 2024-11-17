3 Of The Biggest Chevy Crate Engines Ever Built

Chevrolet is known for producing a lineup of powerful small block Chevy crate engines. However, the biggest Chevy crate engines include big block varieties as well. Chevrolet's largest displacement and final, big block engine for production vehicles was the 496-cubic-inch 8.1L Vortec.

The 8100, as it's sometimes called, was the last big block engine derived from the same basic design that brought us Chevy engines such as the 6.5-liter 396, 7.0-liter 427, and 7.4-liter 454. Those engines, as some probably know, powered some of the most impressive Chevy muscle cars of all time, such as the Chevelle, Camaro, and Corvette, in addition to pickup trucks and other GM products.

According to Chevrolet, the company's performance group began producing crate engines in the late 1960s and has continued to improve its offerings to its customers. Big block Chevy crate engines include the familiar 427- and 454-cubic-inch varieties (some of the most powerful big block Chevy engines), but the biggest Chevy crate engines are those with displacement values like 502-, 572-, and 632-cubic-inches, easily taking the title of "Biggest Chevy Engine" from the once-mighty 8.1L Vortec.

