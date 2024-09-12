How Much HP Does A 502 Big Block Engine Have & Does It Come Stock In Any Vehicles?

If you're interested in finding a 502-cubic-inch big block Chevrolet engine, one of the biggest V8s GM ever built, you're in luck. Chevrolet currently produces the engine and provides it to various retailers in crate form for distribution to automotive enthusiasts.

Advertisement

The big block 502 V8 finds its way into some of the most beautiful Chevrolet models, including Max Cooper's 1966 Chevelle SS (pictured above). Cooper chose the 508-horsepower ZZ502/502 with 580 pound-feet of torque for his project, but other 502 big block Chevy options exist. The Chevrolet 502 HO big block, for example, has 461 horsepower and 558 pound-feet of torque, while the SP502/605 crate engine produces 605 horsepower with a familiar torque output of 580 pound-feet. There's also the lower power and less expensive 406-horsepower HT502 truck engine with 541 pound-feet of torque which Chevrolet bills as a "rebuilding alternative" ideal for pre-1978 pickup trucks.

Chevy's HT502 makes peak horsepower at 4,200 RPM and its highest torque at 3,200 RPM. The 502 HO and ZZ502/502 achieve their highest horsepower values at 5,100 and 5,200 RPM, respectively. Finally, the high-revving SP502/605 climbs to 6,000 RPM to produce the most horsepower while keeping the revs to 3,800 for peak torque.

Advertisement