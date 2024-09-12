How Much HP Does A 502 Big Block Engine Have & Does It Come Stock In Any Vehicles?
If you're interested in finding a 502-cubic-inch big block Chevrolet engine, one of the biggest V8s GM ever built, you're in luck. Chevrolet currently produces the engine and provides it to various retailers in crate form for distribution to automotive enthusiasts.
The big block 502 V8 finds its way into some of the most beautiful Chevrolet models, including Max Cooper's 1966 Chevelle SS (pictured above). Cooper chose the 508-horsepower ZZ502/502 with 580 pound-feet of torque for his project, but other 502 big block Chevy options exist. The Chevrolet 502 HO big block, for example, has 461 horsepower and 558 pound-feet of torque, while the SP502/605 crate engine produces 605 horsepower with a familiar torque output of 580 pound-feet. There's also the lower power and less expensive 406-horsepower HT502 truck engine with 541 pound-feet of torque which Chevrolet bills as a "rebuilding alternative" ideal for pre-1978 pickup trucks.
Chevy's HT502 makes peak horsepower at 4,200 RPM and its highest torque at 3,200 RPM. The 502 HO and ZZ502/502 achieve their highest horsepower values at 5,100 and 5,200 RPM, respectively. Finally, the high-revving SP502/605 climbs to 6,000 RPM to produce the most horsepower while keeping the revs to 3,800 for peak torque.
Does the big block 502 come stock in any vehicles?
In general, the answer is no, Chevrolet didn't include the 502 in production vehicles from the factory. According to Chevy's website, these engines are "intended for use in vehicles operated exclusively for competition." However, users online have reported that GM Parts Direct once offered a conversion kit that allowed the use of a 502 big block in place of the stock 454 in 1991-1993 C-10-through-30-Series Chevy and GMC pickups. Other than that, about the only new vehicles in which you'll find a Chevy 502 are high-end boats.
The good news is that 502 crate engines aren't the most expensive crate engines you'll find from Chevrolet if you want to install one yourself. However, you'll have to make your purchase through a participating U.S. dealer or Chevrolet Performance Authorized Reseller and have repairs made by an authorized service center to keep the warranty intact. Gandrud Performance Parts lists the Chevy 502 HO for sale with a price of $10,166 and the ZZ502/502 Deluxe at $12,993.
Bargain hunters might be interested in Gandrud's ZZ502/502 Base offering, a ZZ502 long block sans intake manifold and other peripherals, currently listed for $11,340 or the HT502, another long block model, for $8,295. The highest performing 502, the SP502/605, is available from Pace Performance. As a complete crate engine in Deluxe trim, this 502-cubic-inch big block is priced at $17,783.