GM's LS1 Vs. LSX Engine: What's The Difference?

Engine shopping can be tough if you're looking through a list of them that all have similar names. A question you might ask yourself is what's the difference between General Motor's LS1 and LSX engines? The LS engine is well-known thanks to its power and reliability, and that's what makes it such a sought-after engine for people looking to perform a swap.

The naming convention can certainly be confusing for people looking to pick one up. The LS is the main line of the engine, and the LS1 is the first part of that line. The LSX is part of the family, but is a version designed for racing. That version was never sold in cars, but you can still buy one to perform a swap. If you're looking for something easier to track down, the regular LS line is what you'll want to set your sights on. It first made its appearance in the 1997 Corvette.

The LS line became a long-running line of motors before it finally halted at LS9. The LS legacy lives on through the LT line these days – but GM says a revision is on the way. While it's no longer on the cutting edge, the LS engine is still a worthwhile swap for many people. Before you shell out the cash for one, you'll need to figure out if an LSX is better for you.

[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]