GM's LS1 Vs. LSX Engine: What's The Difference?
Engine shopping can be tough if you're looking through a list of them that all have similar names. A question you might ask yourself is what's the difference between General Motor's LS1 and LSX engines? The LS engine is well-known thanks to its power and reliability, and that's what makes it such a sought-after engine for people looking to perform a swap.
The naming convention can certainly be confusing for people looking to pick one up. The LS is the main line of the engine, and the LS1 is the first part of that line. The LSX is part of the family, but is a version designed for racing. That version was never sold in cars, but you can still buy one to perform a swap. If you're looking for something easier to track down, the regular LS line is what you'll want to set your sights on. It first made its appearance in the 1997 Corvette.
The LS line became a long-running line of motors before it finally halted at LS9. The LS legacy lives on through the LT line these days – but GM says a revision is on the way. While it's no longer on the cutting edge, the LS engine is still a worthwhile swap for many people. Before you shell out the cash for one, you'll need to figure out if an LSX is better for you.
Should you get an LSX engine?
If you're in the market for an LSX engine, you'll need to be aware of a few things. For starters, it's very expensive — you can expect to spend around $15,000 for one, possibly more. While not as popular as the regular LS engines — price certainly comes into play there — an LSX is still fine to perform a swap with if you get your hands on one. For the LSX, you're looking at either the LSX376 or LSX454. The number at the end indicates the horsepower, so these pack a much bigger punch than their LS counterparts. For comparison, the LS1 comes in nearly 300 HP lower than the LSX454.
While the LSX engines are undeniably stronger, it's difficult to justify the huge price hike since you can track down an LS1 for under $5,000 unless raw power is all you're looking for. Remember, you don't have to settle for the first edition LS line, as improvements have been made over the years. This popular engine is relatively easy to find, so keep your eyes open. If you're dead set on picking up an aftermarket LSX, the option is there, but you'll need to shell out major cash.