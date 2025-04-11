5 Of The Rarest Engines Ever Built By Chevrolet

When Chevrolet launched the Corvette in 1953, it was not an immediate success, selling only 183 of the 300 made during its first year. Things, however, took off for the brand in 1955 when its then-new engineer, Zora Arkus-Duntov, upgraded its engine to a V-8 that gave the car better performance and attracted more buyers. By 1963, when the second-generation Corvette was launched, the now chief engineer Arkus-Duntov again played a pivotal role in its development when he created the very first Z06 option for the Corvette as a high-performance variant that could be used on the track.

Advertisement

Arkus armed this Corvette with the new L84 engine; it was a fuel-injected, 327-cubic-inch 5.4L, V-8 able to generate 360 horsepower, which let the car reach 142 mph. This new power plant was much faster and more powerful than its first-gen predecessor, whose first engine offered just 195 horsepower with a top speed of only 120 mph.

The Z06 was available until 1967, with the L84 V-8 as the only engine option, but during the four years it was on sale, only 199 were made by Chevrolet. Already a rare model, there is an even more uncommon version of the Z06 called the Big Tank, with an optional 36-gallon gas tank, compared to the standard 20-gallon tank Chevrolet offered for the Z06 in 1963. Designed for endurance racing like Daytona and Sebring, only 63 of these were made out of 199 Z06's Corvettes. That rarity results in premium prices today, averaging nearly $500,000 – almost four times the price of the Small Tank version that sells for $125,000.

Advertisement