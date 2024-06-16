GM's LS3 Vs. LSA Engine: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For Your Needs?

The GM small block has been the gold standard for quality American V8 engine design for 70 years at this point. GM small block engines have seen 13 U.S. presidents serve office, and has been a pillar of American V8 muscle identity. While every generation of GM small block has been influential, some engines within the series have cemented themselves in the heart and soul of American car enthusiasts. The LS engines are a perfect example of that.

GM's third-generation small block hit the streets in 1997 with the introduction of the now-famous 5.7L LS1 in the C5 Corvette. The third-generation LS engines were a blank sheet design that shared little with the previous two generations. They also introduced new performance and structural improvements, including skirted aluminum blocks (on non-truck variants), six-bolt main bearing caps, and better-flowing cylinder heads, among other refinements. As time went on and LS engines were used and abused, they quickly gained the reputation of being some of the most reliable, durable, and modifiable V8 engines under the sun.

The Gen IV GM small block followed in 2005, improving on the Gen III formula. New additions included the introduction of a displacement-on-demand system and the welcomed introduction of variable valve timing. The LS3 and LSA engines are both part of the fourth-generation GM small block family and both have their own benefits and shortcomings. While the LSA is the more powerful engine — producing up to 580 horsepower with the help of a 1.9 liter Eaton supercharger — the LS3 is a notoriously reliable power plant that is easier and cheaper to source. Regardless, there are no wrong picks here.