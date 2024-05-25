Which Cars Have GM's 6.2L LT4 Engine Under The Hood & How Much HP Does It Have?

While GM's LS small-block engine series might be the most celebrated V8 recipe on the face of the planet, all good things must come to an end. Who says that those good things can't be replaced with great things? That must've been a question that GM engineers asked themselves while working on the Gen V LT engines that took the reins from the mythical LS engine series with massive displacement to fill. They didn't disappoint.

While the initial LT1 was a solid introduction to the Gen V GM small-block, the supercharged 6.2L LT4 is the engine that got everyone excited. When the LT4 was released in the 2015 Corvette Z06, it was the most powerful engine that GM had placed under the hood of any production vehicle in its entire 107-year history. With 650 horsepower and an equal amount of torque on tap, the LT4 was a certified showstopper.

In the GM engine catalog, the LT4 name has always represented an additional step beyond extraordinary. Some newer GM enthusiasts might not realize that the supercharged 6.2L Gen V was actually the second engine to wear the LT4 name.

Its predecessor was a part of GM's Gen II small-block engine series and was an important engine in its own right. The Gen II LT4 was released in 1996 for the last year of the C4 Corvette's production as a final send-off to not only the C4 but to the pre-LS small-block formula as well. Like the Gen V LT4, the Gen II variant was a 'hot' version of that generation's LT1 V8, featuring optimized heads, a more aggressive cam, and a higher compression ratio. The changes brought its pony count up to a conservatively rated 330 horsepower.