Twin Screw Vs Roots Vs Centrifugal Supercharger: What's The Difference, And Which Is Best?

There are many relatively simple ways to add horsepower to your car's engine, such as installing a better intake, reprogramming the Electronic Control Unit, or swapping in a freer-flowing exhaust system. However, there's only so much these tweaks can do. If you have a serious need for speed, then forced induction via a turbocharger or supercharger is the way to go. These can add 100 or more horsepower to your engine, making even the most average engine a lot more fun to drive.

Each has pros and cons, but we're not here to wade into the supercharger versus turbocharger debate. Instead, we're here to help those of you who've decided on a supercharger to figure out the next step and choose between one of the three supercharger types available: twin screw, Roots, and centrifugal superchargers. They all do the same thing — help your engine make more power — but each works slightly differently, offering advantages and disadvantages you'll want to be aware of before committing.

Of course, if you have a lot of time and money on your hands, you could just try each type and see which works best for you and your engine — but we're guessing that most of you aren't quite that lucky. So, to help you out, here's a quick rundown and comparison of all three supercharger types.