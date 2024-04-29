Which Years Did Chevy's C6 Corvette Feature The LS3 Engine & What Was Its Max HP?

The Chevrolet Corvette has long been a beloved sports car, and with eight generations since the 1950s, there's undoubtedly a favorite for you. One of the best generations of Chevy Corvettes was the C6 — the sixth generation that was in production from 2005 to 2013. It quickly became a fan favorite with its new body design and fixed headlights — even Guy Fieri had a C6 Corvette. Then, a few years into the C6's lifespan, Chevrolet made a significant change.

In 2008, Chevy left behind the LS2 engine they debuted with the C6 Corvette and replaced it with the new and improved LS3 engine. The new small-block V8 engine was an upgrade in just about every category: C6 Corvettes went from a 6-liter capacity to 6.2-liters of displacement, and Chevy achieved this upgrade by increasing the bore by 0.06 inches.

However, the most significant achievement was the power difference between the LS2 and LS3. The basic LS2 could output 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, but on the other hand, the base model LS3 outputs 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. With the option NPP dual-mode exhaust, those numbers increased to a maximum of 436 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.