Which Years Did Chevy's C6 Corvette Feature The LS3 Engine & What Was Its Max HP?
The Chevrolet Corvette has long been a beloved sports car, and with eight generations since the 1950s, there's undoubtedly a favorite for you. One of the best generations of Chevy Corvettes was the C6 — the sixth generation that was in production from 2005 to 2013. It quickly became a fan favorite with its new body design and fixed headlights — even Guy Fieri had a C6 Corvette. Then, a few years into the C6's lifespan, Chevrolet made a significant change.
In 2008, Chevy left behind the LS2 engine they debuted with the C6 Corvette and replaced it with the new and improved LS3 engine. The new small-block V8 engine was an upgrade in just about every category: C6 Corvettes went from a 6-liter capacity to 6.2-liters of displacement, and Chevy achieved this upgrade by increasing the bore by 0.06 inches.
However, the most significant achievement was the power difference between the LS2 and LS3. The basic LS2 could output 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, but on the other hand, the base model LS3 outputs 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. With the option NPP dual-mode exhaust, those numbers increased to a maximum of 436 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.
Are LS3 C6 Corvettes available today?
After its introduction in 2008, the LS3 engine became the new standard for C6 Corvettes until 2013. The new engine was in every base model Corvette during that time, resulting in some of the best years of the C6 Corvette. However, that doesn't mean certain models didn't stand out.
Of course, we have to mention the classic 2008 Corvette Coupe. It was the inaugural sports car to launch the LS3 engine, so it has the full 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque behind it, not to mention the iconic style. In 2008, the Corvette Coupe cost $45,170, and they have more or less retained their value on the used car market. According to Classic.com, '08 Coupes have sold for an average of $45,100 over the past five years, but you can find them for less than $30,000 on sites like Carfax and others.
Another standout of the LS3-era was the 2010 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible. While it boasts the same performance of the engine, it also has features from the Z51 performance package; including larger tires, a stiffer suspension, and other body modifications to improve its aerodynamics. With all those improvements, plus the LS3 engine, the Grand Sport could go 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. However, you'll need a bit more cash if you want to get your hands on one, with sales in the past five years averaging $43,146, according to Classic.com.