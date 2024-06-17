GM's LS9 Vs. LSA Engine: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For Your Needs?

As members of the fourth-generation General Motors small block engine lineup, the LSA and LS9 variants share many similarities. In addition to their rugged reliability, pushrod-operated overhead valves, and 4.40-on-center cylinder bore spacing, the two supercharged engines share an LS design feature that allows them to handle substantial horsepower and torque.

That feature is their aluminum engine block construction, providing the strong base upon which several generations of General Motors LS engines have relied. Their reliability and potential for massive horsepower make the LS engine swap a popular option for gearheads. However, the LSA and LS9 variants' high cost and large size put them on the lower end of swap desirability.

On the brighter side, if you're looking for a unique engine swap that'll stand out from the crowd and provide massive power, an LSA or LS9 could be what you need. Let's look at each option to help you decide which one suits your build better.