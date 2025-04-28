10 Six-Seater Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In The U.S.
Pickup truck ownership has several advantages. For instance, they offer exceptional towing capabilities, off-road performance, ample cargo space, and can be used as everyday vehicles. They are also known for their durability, as they are built to last. Ford launched the first-ever pickup truck, called the Ford Model T, in 1925. It featured a wooden delivery body on the trunk and was sold for $281.
Since then, pickup trucks have evolved significantly, with brands now offering models equipped with high-end technology. There are two main types of pickup trucks — dually and regular. Dually pickup trucks often offer gobs of torque, allowing them to tow heavier loads than traditional trucks. But not everyone needs to haul heavy cargo. Many people treat pickup trucks as family vehicles thanks to their ability to accommodate several passengers. A pickup truck with a six-seat configuration is an ideal option for such needs.
The recent discontinuation of the Nissan Titan pickup truck has left a gap in the market, but many major brands still offer a six-seater configuration in their pickup trucks. In this guide, we have listed 10 six-seater trucks that you can buy in the U.S.
2025 Toyota Tundra
The Toyota Tundra model was first introduced in 1999, and since then, Toyota has released numerous versions of the Tundra. Coming from one of the most reliable car makers in the world, this year, in 2025, Toyota is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Tundra. The 2025 model features a towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds (roughly 5,443 kg). There are different versions of the I-FORCE 3.4L twin turbo V6 engine, which are tuned differently, with the third engine being a hybrid engine, adding the power of an electric motor to produce 437 hp at 5,200 rpm. On the other hand, the first two standard V6 engines produce 358 hp and 389 hp at 5,200 rpm, respectively.
It is available in 10 trims: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, Limited i-FORCE MAX, Platinum i-FORCE MAX, 1794 Edition i-FORCE MAX, TRD Pro, and Capstone. All models come with Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes, with Comfort, Sport S, Sport S+, and custom driving modes available as an add-on for the 1794 Edition. The towing and hauling driving mode is standard across all trims of the 2025 Toyota Tundra, and all three models feature a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Only the 2025 Toyota Tundra Double Cab and CrewMax configurations are available with six-passenger seating. The CrewMax configuration features four doors, a short bed, and a larger rear seat compared to the Double Cab version, offering enhanced legroom and headroom. Pricing for the 2025 Toyota Tundra SR trim starts at $40,090 in the U.S.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet has been making the Silverado pickup trucks since 1999, and it remains the company's flagship pickup offering. The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the latest model that is available in different trims, from the Work Truck (WT) to the top-of-the-line High Country. It has a maximum towing capacity of 13,300 pounds (roughly 6,032 kg) and a maximum payload capacity of 2,260 pounds (approximately 1,025 kg). It is one of the best six-seater trucks available in the U.S. for a competitive starting price of $37,000, making it one of the most popular trucks in the U.S.
Apart from the great base price, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers some impressive features such as standard front pedestrian braking, front view camera, teen driving report card, huge skid plates, and a multi-flex tailgate. The Silverado 1500 is offered in four engine options: a 310 hp TurboMax, a 355 hp 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, a 420 hp 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, and a 305 hp Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel. Aside from the base TurboMax engine, all other engine trims come paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Despite being a top pick for six-seater trucks (only available in Double Cab and Crew Cab configurations), it is important to review model-specific issues before buying a new or used Silverado. The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is also featured on iSeeCars's list of the Best Full-Size Towing Pickup Trucks for 2025.
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
Next up is another 2025 Chevrolet pickup truck — the Silverado 2500 HD. The HD isn't just for cosmetic purposes. HD stands for Heavy Duty, and a Silverado with HD badging means that it offers enhanced power, durability, and the capability to handle heavy-duty tasks. Chevrolet currently sells two pickup truck models under this badge — the Silverado 2500 HD and Silverado 3500 HD. The 2025 Silverado 2500 HD starts at $45,300 and is available in six color options.
The range-topping Silverado 2500 HD High Country 4WD comes with a 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 engine producing 401 hp at 5,200 rpm and starts at $85,085. This pickup truck from Chevrolet has a 10-speed automatic transmission, which is standard across all variants. It has a maximum payload capacity of 3,689 pounds (approximately 1,673 kg) and a maximum towing capacity of 16,000 pounds (roughly 7,257 kg) with the standard gas engine, similar to the 2024 model.
You can configure the Silverado 2500 HD into a comfortable six-seater truck by opting for the Double Cab (Standard Bed or Long Bed) or the Crew Cab (Long Bed) styles. The 2022 Silverado 2500 HD earned J.D. Power's America's Most Dependable Heavy-Duty Pickup award.
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
For those looking for a more premium and stylish pickup truck, the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 could be a great option. Notably, the GMC Sierra 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are very similar in that they share the same chassis, engine, and many features. The primary difference lies in their design aesthetics. However, the Silverado 1500 is generally a more affordable option compared to the GMC Sierra 1500. In our review, the 2025 GMC SIERRA 1500 Denali Ultimate received an impressive nine out of 10 rating and earned the Slashgear Editor's Choice award.
The GMC Sierra 1500 starts at $38,300 for the base variant and offers up to 13,200 pounds (around 6,000 kg) of maximum towing capacity. It is available in eight different trims: Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate, along with multiple cab configurations including Regular, Double, and Crew Cab. The Sierra 1500 offers a six-seater option when purchased in Double Cab or Crew Cab style. Both configurations include a bench seat at the back with three seatbelts, allowing for six-passenger seating.
Additionally, this GMC pickup truck is offered in four engine options: a 2.7L TurboMax, a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, a 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, and a 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, with mileage ranging from 16 mpg to 26 mpg. It is available with an eight-speed or 10-speed automatic transmission and both two- and four-wheel drive. The Sierra 1500 was also named among the Best Full-Size Trucks for Towing by iSeeCars.
2025 GMC Sierra 2500 HD
For those seeking extra durability and off-roading capability, the 2025 GMC Sierra 2500 HD could be a solid choice. This heavy-duty pickup truck is available with two engine options: a 6.6L V8 gas engine or a 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 engine. The GMC Sierra 2500 HD can be converted into a six-seater truck by choosing either the Double Cab or Crew Cab style configuration. The starting price is $46,300 for the base variant, while the top-of-the-line model, Denali Ultimate, starts at $93,300.
The Sierra 2500 HD has a maximum towing capacity of up to 21,870 pounds (roughly 10,000 kg). It also earned a spot on iSeeCars's list of the Best Six-Seater Trucks. There are multiple trim options, including Pro, SLE, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate, along with different cab configurations: Regular, Double, and Crew cab. The fuel economy of this pickup truck usually ranges between 17 and 19 mpg, and the truck comes in six color options.
The GMC Sierra 2500 HD offers a range of towing-focused features, including ProGrade Trailering, Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailering, Trailer Brake Control, and Multi-Pro Tailgate. Last year's GMC Sierra 2500 HD has also received J.D. Power's Best Large Heavy Duty Pickup of 2024 award.
2025 Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is an iconic and legendary pickup truck that debuted in 1975 and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025. The Ford F-series is so popular in the U.S. that, for the 48th year in a row, it has been crowned America's best-selling truck, with more than 33 million sold since 1977, according to official data. While the title of best-selling vehicle has been under a bit of controversy, the Ford F-series is undoubtedly loved by many. The 2025 Ford F-150 is also the first model in its fleet to support BlueCruise 1.4 tech, Ford's hands-free driving assistant.
In our review of the 2025 F-150, the truck had enough to put a smile on everyone's face. It is a six-seater pickup truck with a maximum towing capacity of 13,500 pounds (roughly 6,123 kg), placing it in iSeeCar's list of Best Full-Size Trucks for Towing for 2025 and Best Six-Seater Trucks for 2025. The Ford F-150 is available in eight different models: XL, STX, XLT, Lariat, Tremor, King Ranch, Platinum, and Raptor. There are six different powertrains available — 2.7L EcoBoost V6, 5.0L Ti-VCT V8, 3.5L EcoBoost V6, 3.5L PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6, 3.5L High Output EcoBoost V6, and 5.2L Supercharged V8.
The F-150 starts around $38,000 and goes all the way up to $79,005. It is available in three cab and box styles: Regular, Super Cab, and SuperCrew. Those seeking a six-seater configuration should opt for the SuperCrew cab option.
2025 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford is not only known for producing some of the best pickup trucks in the U.S., but also for creating some rare and special models. The Ford F-350, along with its siblings, is America's Best Selling Truck for 47 consecutive years. The 2024 model of the Ford F-350 Super Duty was also crowned America's Most Appealing Heavy-Duty Truck in 2024 by J.D. Power. The latest 2025 model offers a maximum payload of 40,000 pounds (approximately 18,100 kg) and a maximum payload of 8,000 pounds (roughly 3,628 kg).
The 2025 Ford F-350 Super Duty comes with a starting price around $46,595 and goes all the way up to $79,165. It is offered in multiple models: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum, with different configurations, taking the available trims to 15. Ford also gives multiple engine options for this pickup truck to choose from — a 6.8L V8 gas engine, a 7.3L PFI gas engine, a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine, and a 6.7L High Output Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine. All engine options come paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Consumer website iSeeCars has included the 2025 Ford F-350 in its list of the Best Six-Seater Trucks for 2025. It is available in Regular, SuperCab, and Crew Cab configurations, with the Crew Cab accommodating six passengers.
2025 Ram 1500
After separating from Dodge, Ram has been producing pickup trucks under its brand since 2009. Originally, Ram was a part of Dodge's truck lineup. In 1981, the name Ram was introduced with the Dodge Ram pickup truck, Ramcharger SUV, and Dodge Ram van. However, after 2009, in a move to restructure the organization, Stellantis split Ram Trucks from Dodge, creating a new standalone brand. Ram Trucks has since become a popular name in the pickup truck market, even winning the crown of Motor Trend magazine's Truck of the Year eight times.
For 2025, Ram discontinued the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and replaced it with the High-Output 3.0L Hurricane I6 engine and 3.0L Hurricane I6 engine, which produce 540 hp and 420 hp, respectively. The company also claims to have installed the largest available touch-screen infotainment system in the 2025 Ram 1500, measuring 14.5 inches. The 2025 Ram 1500 is available in 10 trim levels: Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, Big Horn, Warlock, Laramie, Rebel, RHO, Limited, Limited Longhorn, and Tungsten. The pricing starts at $40,275 for the Tradesman trim and goes all the way up to $87,320 for the Tungsten trim.
It has a maximum towing capacity of 11,550 pounds (roughly 5,238 kg) and a maximum payload of 2,370 pounds (approximately 1,075 kg). A six-seater configuration is available with the Crew Cab configuration. Ram also offers a special edition 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel X, featuring exclusive graphics, 18-inch aluminum wheels, black door handles, black front tow hooks, LED headlamps, and fog lamps.
2025 Ram 2500
As Consumer Reports puts it, Ram has refined the 2025 Ram 2500 to be "quieter, more luxurious, and smoother-riding, and with increased towing and hauling abilities." The 2025 Ram 2500 gets a new exterior and interior, a new eight-speed automatic transmission with a diesel engine, advanced safety features, a new infotainment system for both passenger and driver, and new trailer aids. The company also refined the High-Output 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I6 engine that generates 430 hp, with best-in-class available base diesel torque of 1,075 pound feet.
The starting price of the 2025 RAM 2500 Tradesman is $45,565, and it goes up to $73,460 for the Limited Crew Cab configuration. It also made it to iSeeCars's Best Six-Seater Trucks for 2025 list. Available trim levels include Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited, and Limited Longhorn. These trim levels are offered in regular, crew cab, and mega cab configurations. The gas engine has a maximum towing capacity of15,620 pounds (roughly 7,085 kg) and a maximum payload capacity of 4,000 pounds (1,814 kg), whereas the diesel engine has a maximum towing capacity of 20,000 pounds (roughly 9,071 kg) and a maximum payload capacity of 4,320 pounds (1,960 kg).
The Ram pickup truck can be picked up in either of the two engine options — standard 6.4-liter HEMI V8 and the available 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo-Diesel I6. Ram has also added two new exterior color options for customers to choose from. In its ride review, The Drive has summarized the 2025 Ram 2500's ride quality as "A hard worker that feels like it's hardly working."
2025 Ford F-250 Super Duty
The Ford F-250 Super Duty is a part of the iconic F-series pickup trucks from the company. The 2025 model marks the 14th generation of the lineup. Ford introduced the Super Duty lineup of its truck, which includes F-250 and F-350, to cater to the growing demands of heavy-duty trucks, which were then served by Chevrolet and Ram in the 1990s, also separating it from the lighter-duty F-150. The price of the 2025 F-250 Super Duty starts at $45,300 for the XL model and reaches $77,865 for the Platinum model.
While not every past F-250 model has received glowing reviews, as customers have had their fair share of issues with certain model years, the 2025 model does bring some improvements to the table. It has a towing capacity of 22,000 pounds (roughly 9,979 kg), which can go up to 40,000 pounds when attached with a gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch, and the right engine. Speaking of engines, Ford offers four engine options: a 6.8L V8 gas engine, a 7.3L V8 gas engine, and two versions of the 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine (available as standard and high-output), paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The 2025 Ford F-250 Super Duty is available in five different models. iSeeCars has listed it as one of the Best Six-Seater Trucks for 2025. To convert it into a six-seater truck, buyers can opt for the two-row SuperCab style configuration.