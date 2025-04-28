10 Six-Seater Pickup Trucks You Can Buy In The U.S.

Pickup truck ownership has several advantages. For instance, they offer exceptional towing capabilities, off-road performance, ample cargo space, and can be used as everyday vehicles. They are also known for their durability, as they are built to last. Ford launched the first-ever pickup truck, called the Ford Model T, in 1925. It featured a wooden delivery body on the trunk and was sold for $281.

Advertisement

Since then, pickup trucks have evolved significantly, with brands now offering models equipped with high-end technology. There are two main types of pickup trucks — dually and regular. Dually pickup trucks often offer gobs of torque, allowing them to tow heavier loads than traditional trucks. But not everyone needs to haul heavy cargo. Many people treat pickup trucks as family vehicles thanks to their ability to accommodate several passengers. A pickup truck with a six-seat configuration is an ideal option for such needs.

The recent discontinuation of the Nissan Titan pickup truck has left a gap in the market, but many major brands still offer a six-seater configuration in their pickup trucks. In this guide, we have listed 10 six-seater trucks that you can buy in the U.S.

Advertisement