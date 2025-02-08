7 Pickup Truck Brands With The Best Tech

Mention the word "truck" and the first thing that enters some people's minds is "workhorse." But we've come a long way from the time when truck purchases were based purely on utilitarian considerations. Nowadays, people buy trucks for a number of personal and work reasons. Some look for pickup trucks with powerful diesel engines, while others are more focused on aesthetic appeal and comfort and technology features. Still others prioritize safety, versatility, utility, and towing capacity.

Advertisement

Manufacturers have reacted to this evolution in customer desires with an array of high-tech features that make modern pickup trucks equally well-suited for work functions and daily driving. Automakers don't all prioritize technology equally, however. While nearly all truck brands now include advanced features in keeping with fashion and customer demand, some carmakers make much more of an effort to provide consumers with desirable tech features that are at the heart of day-to-day use. Here are seven such pickup truck brands with the best tech.