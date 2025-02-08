7 Pickup Truck Brands With The Best Tech
Mention the word "truck" and the first thing that enters some people's minds is "workhorse." But we've come a long way from the time when truck purchases were based purely on utilitarian considerations. Nowadays, people buy trucks for a number of personal and work reasons. Some look for pickup trucks with powerful diesel engines, while others are more focused on aesthetic appeal and comfort and technology features. Still others prioritize safety, versatility, utility, and towing capacity.
Manufacturers have reacted to this evolution in customer desires with an array of high-tech features that make modern pickup trucks equally well-suited for work functions and daily driving. Automakers don't all prioritize technology equally, however. While nearly all truck brands now include advanced features in keeping with fashion and customer demand, some carmakers make much more of an effort to provide consumers with desirable tech features that are at the heart of day-to-day use. Here are seven such pickup truck brands with the best tech.
Toyota
In certain quarters, Toyota trucks are known more for reliability than anything else. The Japanese brand is also a global leader in innovation and has shown time and again that it can also make high-tech pickup trucks. The Tundra Limited offers an available 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital gauge cluster, Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Toyota's Tundra Platinum comes with a 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charger, and a 12-speaker JBL premium audio system. The off-road focused TRD Pro adds useful bits like a multi-terrain monitor with cameras, although it deletes the surround-view camera. Toyota also offers available features like a head-up display and a few useful option packages. The Tow Tech package includes Toyota's newly-available trailer Wi-Fi camera system. This helpful goodie provides a live view of the area behind your trailer on the Tundra's infotainment screen or optional digital rearview mirror. Some features, like the digital rearview mirror and panoramic view monitor, are only standard on the Tundra 1794 edition.
Chevrolet
The Chevy Silverado is a purpose-built work truck, yet still provides a decent set of tech features in base trim. The low-end Silverado comes with a 7-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and the OnStar system with Wi-Fi capability. However, moving up to fancier trim levels grants you access to more cutting-edge tech such as a Google-powered voice assistant, wireless smartphone charger, 13.4-inch touchscreen, and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
In addition, the range-topping High Country trim comes standard with trailer blind zone alert, hitch guidance, hitch view, HD surround vision, and a bed view camera system that lets you monitor what's inside the cargo bed on the infotainment display. The truck is also available with GM's impressive hands-free Super Cruise driver assist system and a 15-inch head-up display. The Silverado High Country also comes with standard forward collision alert, rear cross-traffic braking, and front and rear parking assist systems.
GMC
Chevy's General Motors cousin GMC made our list of pickup truck brands with the nicest interiors. As you'd expect, that also means there's an impressive list of available technologies available on GMC trucks like the flagship Sierra. The luxurious Denali trim, for example, comes standard with a 13.4-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, and a Google-powered voice assistant.
You also get a seven-speaker Bose sound system, hitch guidance, hitch view, trailer blind zone alert, and an adaptive suspension. If you need more, you can add an available technology package that bundles a rearview camera mirror with a 15-inch head-up display. Those wanting even more can opt for the Denali Ultimate model, which adds GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and a massage function for the 16-way power adjustable heated and cooled front seats.
Tesla
Tesla is known for making electric cars with large-screen infotainment displays. Although the Cybertruck doesn't offer smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, it still packs an impressive amount of tech for a truck. Features range from an 18.5-inch central infotainment touchscreen that lets you control media playback, climate control, and navigation to a wireless smartphone charger, voice recognition, a Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB ports, and a 15-speaker audio system. And with this being a Tesla, it's no surprise that there are several driving aids that make life easier for owners.
The Cybertruck comes standard with Tesla's Autopilot driver-assistance system, which enables semi-autonomous driving on roads with clear lane markings, thanks to features like adaptive cruise control and auto-steer. You can also equip your Cybertruck with Tesla's optional full self-driving mode. This feature builds on the standard Autopilot capabilities by adding semi-autonomous navigation, automatic lane change, traffic and stop sign control, auto-steer on city streets, a parallel and perpendicular self-parking system, and more. This level two autonomous driving system uses eight external cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to help the system understand what's happening around the Cybertruck.
Rivian
Like Tesla, Rivian currently has just one truck in its lineup. However, the Rivian R1T electric pickup is such a high-tech tour de force that it earns the Irvine-based automaker a spot on this list all by itself. The R1T, which has been around since the 2022 model year, is known for its plush car-like interior. It also boasts an enormous 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 6.8-inch rear screen, wireless smartphone charger, Wi-Fi hotspot, and Amazon Alexa.
Rivian also offers a standard Driver+ safety and driver assistance package, which includes a semi-automated driving feature that can take over braking, steering, and acceleration on certain highways. In addition, you get a surround-view camera system that lets you see around the truck at all times, as well as rain-sensing windshield wipers for greater convenience. All these goodies come at a hefty cost, though — dual-motor R1T pickups start at $83,900 and the all-wheel drive tri-motor R1T has a six-figure price tag.
Ford
Ford is, by some distance, the most successful automaker when it comes to selling pickup trucks in America. The Ford F Series has reigned for a long time already — 47 straight years through 2023 — as the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. Ford sold more than 32 million F-series trucks between 1977 and 2023, and the F series ranked as America's best-selling vehicle of any kind in 2023 and 2024. The F-series lineup has enjoyed this massive success due in part to Ford's continuous delivery of advanced powertrain, safety, and in-cabin technology. For example, when the 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel engine launched in 1994, it was celebrated for revolutionizing the diesel truck industry with advanced tech like a waste-gated turbocharger, direct fuel injection, and an air-to-air intercooler.
You can find numerous such examples of cutting-edge technology within the Blue Oval's extensive engine lineup, whether you're looking at the EcoBoost or modular engine family, and this carries over into the cabin as well. The F-150, for instance, comes standard with a 12-inch touchscreen as well as a 12-inch digital gauge cluster, voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Navigation, a wireless smartphone charger, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system are also available for those wanting such niceties. Shoppers can also purchase these trucks with driving aids such as Ford's BlueCruise semi-autonomous highway driving system, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and many more.
Ram
Ram trucks have been significantly updated for the 2025 model year, and include stellar comfort, loads of gadgetry, and style for days. Instead of the standard 8.4-inch touchscreen found on the old model, the 2025 Ram 1500 now offers a larger 12-inch infotainment screen as well as the option for a 14.5-inch display and a segment-first 10.25-inch passenger-side screen that gives access to features like navigation, entertainment, and exterior cameras. Dual wireless phone charging, a digital rearview camera with tow mode, and a 1,228-watt Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system are also on the menu.
Safety wise, Stellantis says there are more than 100 available advanced safety and security features designed to help improve your driving experience. They include parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, a rearview camera, and a 360-degree surround view camera. Other available aids for drivers include collision warning, parallel and perpendicular park assist, and drowsiness detection systems.