6 Pickup Truck Brands With The Nicest Interiors

More than just workhorses, pickup trucks have garnered a reputation as a status symbol over the last few decades. On top of being capable, they have to be comfortable. Pickups have to offer all the safety and convenience features we expect from daily drivers — why? Because they are daily drivers. Pickups are still pretty dedicated to ultimate capability, with seemingly ever-increasing towing and hauling capability as the years go by, but as their popularity continues to spread beyond the worksite, luxury is a big part of the appeal too.

Advertisement

Leather and wood interior surfaces, massive infotainment screens with high resolution, even multi-function interior spaces like fold-flat center consoles designed as laptop rest areas — all are available in modern trucks. Then, there are the heated and ventilated massage seats, abundant USB ports, and cavernous storage departments. Functioning as a plush family road-trip vehicle is seemingly just as important for modern pickups, if not more important than being able to pull a trailer or carry a heavy load in the bed. That's where these truck brands come into play, the intersection where luxury interiors meet some of the most capable vehicles you can buy today.