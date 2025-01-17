6 Pickup Truck Brands With The Nicest Interiors
More than just workhorses, pickup trucks have garnered a reputation as a status symbol over the last few decades. On top of being capable, they have to be comfortable. Pickups have to offer all the safety and convenience features we expect from daily drivers — why? Because they are daily drivers. Pickups are still pretty dedicated to ultimate capability, with seemingly ever-increasing towing and hauling capability as the years go by, but as their popularity continues to spread beyond the worksite, luxury is a big part of the appeal too.
Leather and wood interior surfaces, massive infotainment screens with high resolution, even multi-function interior spaces like fold-flat center consoles designed as laptop rest areas — all are available in modern trucks. Then, there are the heated and ventilated massage seats, abundant USB ports, and cavernous storage departments. Functioning as a plush family road-trip vehicle is seemingly just as important for modern pickups, if not more important than being able to pull a trailer or carry a heavy load in the bed. That's where these truck brands come into play, the intersection where luxury interiors meet some of the most capable vehicles you can buy today.
Ford
Pickups like the F-150 and the F-150 Lightning (its EV sibling) are some of the best appointed rigs you can currently buy. The F-150 comes in eight different trim levels, all with different levels of interior quality – ranging from utilitarian to downright luxurious. There are a myriad of available tech, safety, and comfort features for the F-150. Base trim levels like the XL are relatively well-equipped with a 12-inch touchscreen, lane-keep assist, and an available wi-fi hotspot, but the Platinum and King Ranch trims take it to a new level.
The Platinum comes with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, power-adjustable pedals, and a premium B&O stereo. Also available are dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad for smartphones, and a fold-out console work surface that turns the front-seat center console into a flat area for your laptop (or for your lunch if you're the eating-in-your-truck type). Safety features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and Pro Trailer backup assist are all standard on the top trim levels. Smaller Ford trucks like the Ranger and the Maverick also have laudable interior qualities, but it's really the full-size and heavy-duty offerings from Ford that will appeal to luxury buyers the most.
GMC
Where Chevy has the Colorado, GMC offers the Canyon, a slightly-more-upscale version of the midsize pickup truck. And where Chevy has the Silverado 1500, GMC offers the Sierra 1500 with just a bit more of a luxury leaning to its interior construction. While there are plenty of Chevrolet pickup trucks with truly plush interiors, the GMC versions of those trucks tend to up the ante. Impressive materials, excellent interior construction, and reasonably low intrusion of noise makes the interior of most GMC trucks am extremely comfortable place to spend your time.
The GMC Sierra 1500 is available in several different trim levels, with lower trims like the SLE offering a big 12.3-inch center screen, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. Mid-level trims like the Elevation and the SLT add features like wireless smartphone charging, a large sunroof, and extra leather throughout the cabin. The best of the bunch are the Denali and Denali Ultimate trims, which prioritize luxury via features like open-pore wood trim, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, and a 12-speaker Bose stereo. If you're going to tow and haul on a regular basis, the inside of a Sierra 1500 Denali or Denali Ultimate is one of the best places you can do all that work from.
Rivian
They might not have a deep lineup or a long history just yet, but Rivian is already one of the best pickup truck brands when it comes to interior quality. Rivian only offers a few vehicles currently (the R1S and R1T currently, with the R2 and R3 on the way) and just one of them is a pickup truck, the R1T. The R1T however, sets a high standard with its inviting and spacious cabin. Like many of the trucks on this list, the R1T has impressive materials and features – the heated and ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, and perforated seating all come to mind. But Rivian also adds a bit of a sustainability dynamic to their interior construction. The headliner is made from 100% recycled microfiber and their available leather seating surfaces are vegan.
Connectivity is a big part of Rivian's interior landscape too – with an available WiFi hotspot, streaming available for video and media apps, and a live camera view that allows you to keep an eye on your gear. Want more? Oh, there's more. Floor mats can easily be removed be washed off, a rechargeable flashlight has been integrated into the door, and there's an available Bluetooth speaker that can be removed from the interior and used to play music from your phone once you've arrived at your campsite – because you're likely an outdoors enthusiast if you're buying an R1T.
Ram
Trucks like the full-size Ram 1500 are notorious for their off-road capability and wild ultra-powerful trim levels like the supercharged TRX. But when it isn't jumping the nearest sand dune, the Ram 1500 is an extremely civilized truck that bathes its passengers in comfort. The Ram 1500 has been refreshed for 2025 and with that refresh comes some exterior updates, but the interior gets even better too. The old base 8.4-inch touchscreen is out and there's a 12-inch screen now standard, with a big 14.5-inch screen in the center of all the action. Do you have passengers that get bored easily? Ram has you covered there too, with an available 10.25-inch passenger screen that can control functions like navigation, entertainment, and the use of exterior cameras.
The top trim level for the 2025 Ram 1500 is called the Tungsten and it has a long list of premium touches worth talking about. Interior materials like a suede headliner, brushed aluminum trim, and quilted leather set things off. While you're admiring your surroundings, you can turn on the 24-way power-adjustable massaging front seats and turn up the most relaxing music you can find on your 23-speaker, 1,228-watt Klipsch stereo. Few trucks can compete with the level of luxury offered by the Ram 1500 when it's at its best.
Hyundai
Bet you weren't expecting to see Hyundai on this list, were you? Well, the Santa Cruz is its truck, and it definitely makes the cut. Small but mighty, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is a pickup truck with its own unique take on styling. Unlike many of the boxy, right-angle-dominated trucks you see on the road today, the Santa Cruz essentially borrows its styling from one of Hyundai's small SUVs — the Tucson. But behind the rear seats of the Santa Cruz, there's a bed instead of a cargo area. The Santa Cruz uses unibody construction, so it's not as rough-and-tumble as many body-on-frame trucks, but it's still worth a closer look – especially if you value a premium interior experience. On the inside, the Santa Cruz is quiet, comfortable, and well-equipped.
On the top trim level, called the Limited, it offers features like heated and ventilated leather seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity, a premium Bose stereo, and a heated steering wheel. The Santa Cruz's main competition comes from trucks like the Honda Ridgeline and the Ford Maverick, both of which are praiseworthy body-on-frame trucks with a lot to offer, but the Hyundai leads the pack when it comes to interior quality.
Toyota
The mid-size Toyota Tacoma is known for its off-road capability and it also has a strong reputation for reliability. It's got a nice-enough interior and it certainly meets class standards. But if you're looking for a bit more upscale Toyota truck, that's out there too — in the form of the full-size Tundra. The 2025 Toyota Tundra competes against class heavyweights like the F-150 and the Sierra 1500, but it holds its own with a number of feature-packed trim levels. The 2025 Toyota Tundra offers features like massaging leather seats on multiple trims, along with protective sunshades for rear passengers, interior ambient lighting, and laser-etched emblems on interior surfaces.
Trim levels like the 1794 and the Capstone are the top of the ladder for the Tundra, with all the modern tech you'd expect like an available color head-up display, a 14-inch high-resolution center touchscreen, and a 12-speaker JBL stereo. Walnut wood grain interior trim gives the cabin that log-cabin feel while heated and ventilated front-and-rear seats give all your passengers plenty of comfort.