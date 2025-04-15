The Fastest Pontiac Muscle Cars From Every Decade

The Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors had a good run before being phased out in GM's 2010 restructuring. The carmaker is largely credited with inventing the muscle car. Even during the performance-starved 1970s, (relatively) fast Pontiacs starred on TV and on the big screen. Even after its star faded with Buick's rise in the 1980s with the Grand National and the GNX, then the rise of higher-performance Cadillacs in the early 2000s, there were fast cars such as Trans Ams and the revived GTO. Unfortunately, there was also the Aztek, which didn't help Pontiac's image at all.

Looking back at the Pontiacs with the highest top speed since the dawn of the muscle car era brings up some familiar models. But Pontiac was the prankster division of GM, and sometimes, a surprise could be found on the order sheet. All the cars in this list could be ordered through a Pontiac dealer, just like you could a Calloway Corvette or a Yenko COPO Camaro. More than once, Pontiac managed to turn the general consensus on its head and come up with something ingenious, and at times, even devious.