Pontiac Catalina Vs. Bonneville – The Biggest Differences Explained

Pontiac had a reputation for producing some of the most recognizable muscle cars of the era with its various GTO and Firebird models. However, that sporty legacy began with some of Pontiac's most underappreciated muscle cars rooted in the 1950s. The 1965 Pontiac Catalina 2+2 was among them, and while it shared Pontiac's most potent powertrains — along with the Bonneville — they were rarely, if ever, viewed as sports cars. On the other hand, the Pontiac GTO, largely credited with starting the muscle car movement, was introduced in 1966.

Maybe it was the GTO's timing, or maybe the larger and more upscale Pontiacs fell under the curse of trying to sell an old person's car to a young person that Semon "Bunkie" Knudsen tried to avoid after being named Pontiac's general manager in 1956. While the Pontiac Catalina and Bonneville models maybe weren't destined for muscle car fame, they were comfortable cars with a sporting heritage, and some of the longest running models in Pontiac's history.

The Bonneville name first appeared as a trim level on Pontiac Star Chief Convertibles before its 1958 debut as a stand-alone model at the top of Pontiac's lineup. The Catalina went from being a body style designation on other Pontiac models to a model of its own a year later in 1959, positioned as a more entry-level full-size Pontiac. Both models continued on Pontiac's roster for many years, with the automaker finally dropping the fifth-generation Catalina in 1981, and the tenth-generation Bonneville in 2005.

