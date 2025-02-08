3 Of The Most Hated Ford Models Ever Made

The Ford Motor Company can produce cars that bring out strong emotions in people. Sometimes, it's love or amazement, like the 1968 Mustang Fastback that Steve McQueen drove in "Bullitt." There are vehicles that revolutionized the automotive industry, like the Model T. Then there are the ones that made people ask why they were made in the first place. At times, Ford would get something wrong, like the mood of the public, or the position of the gas tank. These problems alone are enough to sink a model, but for some cars, public opinion and history have been much harsher. In its 121-year history, Ford has made mistakes in engineering, PR, and business management, and suffered in public for the decisions made.

Advertisement

The cars here created multiple headaches for Ford. Some of them have become collector's items despite, or maybe because of their problems. Others are destined for obscurity even if they made headlines when they were in production.