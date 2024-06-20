All About The Engines That Powered The 1979 Pontiac Firebird

The second-generation Pontiac Firebird, with appearances as Jim Rockford's trusty steed in "The Rockford Files" and an iconic movie role in both "Smokey and the Bandit" and its sequel, became one of the most popular of all the Firebird generations and lasted from 1970 to 1981. It's interesting, however, that Rockford drove a lower-trimmed Firebird, while a Trans Am roared across the silver screen with Burt Reynolds at the wheel as the Bandit.

A great example of Gen-II Pontiac Firebird styling is the 1979 model year which was available in several hardtop coupe models, such as the base Firebird, Esprit, Formula, Trans Am, and 10th Anniversary Trans Am. The 1979 Pontiac Firebird models below the Trans Am were primarily powered by V8 engines, although in some rare instances you could find a V6 under the hood, while the Firebird Trans Am offered a choice of three V8 power plants, two of which would not return for the 1980 model year.