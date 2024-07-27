Pontiac GTP Vs GXP: What's The Difference?

The Pontiac automobile brand launched in 1926 with a focus on power at an economical price. This remained a core philosophy of the company and led to some of the coolest looking classic muscle cars ever made. One of the automakers longest running vehicles received eight generations of production, which is something that only hardcore Pontiac Grand Prix fans know. More recently there was also the Solstice which was produced from 2006 to 2009, the G6 which ran from 2005 through 2010, and the G8 which was only made from 2008 to 2009. While not the only models available during that time, they did share something in common — performance trims of either the GTP or GXP variety.

In order to cater to the largest audience possible, carmakers will create different versions of the same model, with emphasis on certain elements. For example, one trim may include additional luxury, while another one may provide enhanced performance. Pontiac GTP is believed to stand for Gran Turismo Prototipo or Grand Touring Prototype, based on one of the International Motor Sport Associations (IMSA) GTP racing classes. Also another familiar Pontiac badge, the GTO, means Gran Turismo Omologato. This designation was featured on select Grand Prix and G6 models with more robust engine output. Pontiac GXP was the performance trim that replaced the GTP and was available on several cars as well as the Grand Prix, denoting more power under the hood.