Pontiac GTP Vs GXP: What's The Difference?
The Pontiac automobile brand launched in 1926 with a focus on power at an economical price. This remained a core philosophy of the company and led to some of the coolest looking classic muscle cars ever made. One of the automakers longest running vehicles received eight generations of production, which is something that only hardcore Pontiac Grand Prix fans know. More recently there was also the Solstice which was produced from 2006 to 2009, the G6 which ran from 2005 through 2010, and the G8 which was only made from 2008 to 2009. While not the only models available during that time, they did share something in common — performance trims of either the GTP or GXP variety.
In order to cater to the largest audience possible, carmakers will create different versions of the same model, with emphasis on certain elements. For example, one trim may include additional luxury, while another one may provide enhanced performance. Pontiac GTP is believed to stand for Gran Turismo Prototipo or Grand Touring Prototype, based on one of the International Motor Sport Associations (IMSA) GTP racing classes. Also another familiar Pontiac badge, the GTO, means Gran Turismo Omologato. This designation was featured on select Grand Prix and G6 models with more robust engine output. Pontiac GXP was the performance trim that replaced the GTP and was available on several cars as well as the Grand Prix, denoting more power under the hood.
Pontiac GTP: the Grand Prix with a supercharger
The Grand Prix was originally born during the 60s as a two-door coupe and was produced until 2002. However, in 1990 a sedan version of the Grand Prix with 4-doors also became available and would be produced until 2008. Starting in the 90s, the Grand Prix GTP became available and was a trim option through 2005. The most exciting upgrade featured on the GTP in 1997 was its supercharger. You could choose from three versions of Pontiac's coupe, the base SE engine, a 3.1L V6 generating 160 horsepower, the GT trim with a larger 3.8L producing 195 horsepower, and the GTP, which included a supercharged 3.8L bumping power up to 240 horsepower.
The last year the Grand Prix GTP model was available was in 2005, and featured an extra 20 horsepower for a total of 260. However, due in part to the rise of many similar competitors and the less affordable $26,890 asking price for the GTP, it was dropped and replaced with something even more ambitious, although no less expensive. For additional context on the Pontiac's price, $26,730 in 2005 would be similar to $42,999 today.
Pontiac GXP: V8 makes a return
Regarding the Grand Prix, it had sadly lost it's V8 in the late 80s, but the larger engine did return in the 2005 model. Not only did the new 5.3L V8 weigh less than the previous GTP 3.8L supercharged V6, it was also more powerful. The Grand Prix GXP could generate 303 horsepower and 323-pound feet of torque for a more visceral experience behind the wheel. With the additional output, engineers also made the rear tires smaller than the front and utilized a design specifically developed for this model, balancing the performance of the front-wheel drive car.
With Pontiac's new performance GXP designation, you could find Solstice models, the G6, and the short lived G8 also with a GXP trim. In 2007, the Pontiac Solstice GXP increased performance from 177 horsepower to 260, vastly improving the convertible coupe. The last year for the Grand Prix was 2008, with Pontiac releasing a new rear-wheel drive model, the G8, that also received a GXP trim. Unfortunately, even with a large 6.2L V8 and 415 horsepower, the G8, along with Pontiac, would cease production in 2010.