4 Facts About The Pontiac Grand Prix Probably Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

When contemplating the auto industry's longest-running nameplates, the Jeep CJ-5 and CJ-7 likely spring to mind, as might the Chevy Suburban, which has been around for 12 generations and ranks as the oldest continually produced vehicle in the world. It might take you a while to get to the Pontiac Grand Prix, but that badge had a 47-year run after its introduction in 1962. It was in continuous production through 2008 and over that time evolved from a full-sized luxury coupe to a smaller, sportier model.

The Grand Prix's name was borrowed from the French term that is commonly used to label international races on the Formula 1 Circuit and translates to "Big Prize." The model was a big prize indeed for Pontiac's accountants, with total sales of more than four million units over its nearly half-century run. The best year for the model was 1977, with over 288,000 leaving dealer lots. Like any car with such a long history, the Grand Prix has some relatively obscure lore hiding in its back seat.