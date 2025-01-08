Here's What Happened To The Pontiac Firebird From The Rockford Files

The Pontiac Firebird from "The Rockford Files" was actually a series of Pontiac Firebirds that were used in the TV show starring James Garner as a private investigator in Los Angeles. The show ran from 1974 until early 1980. Garner, who had been trained by race car driver Bob Bondurant and showed that he knew how to handle a Formula 1 racing car in his 1966 film "Grand Prix," knew a lot about vehicle dynamics. Garner actually did all of his own stunts on "The Rockford Files."

The various Firebirds that appeared as Jim Rockford's ride on the show appeared to be low-trim Firebird Esprits, but the demands of the show required an upgraded car. Pontiac's PR team, which supplied the cars to the production, started with Firebird Formula 400s, which it then stripped of their spoilers, scooped hoods, and "Formula" badges. The high-performance 400-cubic-inch engines and upgraded suspensions remained.

Over the show's six seasons, new cars were provided each year, with three cars used for each season of filming. This usually included a camera car, a sound car, and a stunt car. Fun fact: the 1978 Firebird carried on through 1979 and 1980, supposedly because Garner didn't like the restyled headlights of the 1979 Firebird.

