What Engine Did The Pontiac Tojan Come With And Could It Really Go Over 200 Mph?

Pontiac's esteem in the muscle car arena is pretty much unimpeachable, largely because the company produced several icons of the era, including the legendary Trans Am, and, of course, the aptly-named GTO. However, one name that typically does not come up in conversations concerning Pontiac muscle is the Tojan, because the build has long been relegated to overlooked status in the defunct manufacturer's legendary lineup of speedsters.

That overlooked status is in no small part because Pontiac only had the Tojan in production between 1985 and 1991, and even then, the vehicle was a "limited production" build, meaning they had to be specially ordered from a certified dealer. Due to the Tojan's limited nature, it's estimated that only 136 were ever built. While Tojans are rare, and largely overlooked in Pontiac's fabled muscle car lineup, the vehicle's design will no doubt look familiar, as its F-body Firebird frame was virtually identical to the one containing K.I.T.T. in the 80s hit action series "Knight Rider."

Pop culture clout aside, the Tojan was also one of the more powerful production cars Pontiac built in the '80s, with the vehicles coming standard with a 5.0-liter or 5.7-liter GM V8 engine that could hit 205 horsepower. While that sort of power might seem underwhelming to some, Pontiac also offered the Tojan with a B&M or a Paxton supercharger, which cranked the power output up to a reported 400 horsepower. Regardless, neither of those engines could match the Tojan prototype in terms of power or speed.

