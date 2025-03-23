10 Of The Biggest BMW Recalls In Recent History, Ranked

While many of us will thankfully get by without ever having to deal with one, Recalls are an inescapable reality for just as many car owners (if not more). Sure, we'd all like automakers to get things right the first time, but that's not how things work: Mistakes happen, and recalls are the best way to ensure that these mistakes don't end up having serious consequences.

These recalls range in size from 10 or 20 cars up to the millions and can happen to cars from any automaker, no matter their reputation for reliability. A great example is BMW. While BMW cars are generally reliable, the German automaker is still listed among the car brands with the most recalls in recent years, with problems ranging from faulty door locks to dangerous fire hazards in the engine bay.

While this may seem like a bad look (and it probably is), it's worth noting that this list isn't an attempt to dissuade you from buying a BMW, or to make you feel bad if you already have. But if you're interested in how badly things can go wrong for an automaker and how much hassle one such as BMW has to go through to fix its mistakes or oversights, this is the article for you. Today we're focusing on U.S. recalls, but we'll mention global numbers too when they're particularly eye-catching.

