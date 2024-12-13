These 10 Car Brands Have The Most Recalls, According To The NHTSA

Even when you find the perfect car, there's always a risk of something going wrong with it. Whether you go for the most reliable car brands or you buy only used cars with the most spotless histories, the possibility of a fatal flaw is never zero. No matter how much care you put into your ride, some of the worst problems happen on the companies' side due to errors in the manufacturing process or inherent design weaknesses. In a worst-case scenario, you might not even know your new car has these problems until it's too late to resolve them.

In the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — or NHTSA — has recorded many of these issues, providing an easy way for car owners to see major recalls. This information also shows just how many issues have affected the biggest brands out there. These issues are all separate, and the total number of recalls doesn't always reflect on how many individual vehicles are affected by them. But it can still be worthwhile for particularly wary car enthusiasts to see which car brands have the most NHTSA-recorded recalls.

Recall numbers are accurate as of November 2024.