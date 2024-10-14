5 Of The Most Powerful Diesel Auto Engines Ever Built By BMW

BMW's M51 series inline six-cylinder diesel engine might not have the most impressive stats on paper, but this engine was strong for its era and had some advanced features that paved the way for later, stronger BMW diesels. The M51 was produced from 1991 through 2000 and used in an assortment of 5 and 7-series cars and the late '90s Land Rover Range Rover 2.5 DSE. This 2.5-liter engine used direct injection to feed fuel to the cylinders, a technology that had been used by automakers since the 1950s but had not yet been implemented widely during the M51's era.

Some versions of the M51 inline six used an intercooler, which lowers the temperature of the compressed air being fed to the engine. This enabled a power output of 134 horsepower. That was only two less than that of the diesel engine in the 2007 Isuzu D-Max, which displaced the same 2.5 liters as the M51.

[Featured image by Christian Gerbig via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-BY SA 4.0]