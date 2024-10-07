What Is An Intercooler And Does It Increase Horsepower?

Smaller engines with fewer cylinders and less displacement could produce more power and torque by turbocharging. A turbo or turbocharger is a forced-induction device that utilizes exhaust gasses to spin a turbine, which feeds compressed air into the engine. It typically sucks air at ambient temperature, compresses the air to around 30% above atmospheric pressure (about 19 psi), and feeds the pressurized, oxygen-rich air into the intake manifold.

You probably heard this too many times, but the adage about internal combustion engines is true: More air means more power. However, the turbocharger needs an ally to mitigate the problem generally associated with compressing air. And that problem is excess heat or heat soak.

Since the turbocharger uses hot exhaust gasses to spin a turbine, the unit is already soaking in heat. Next, compressing air produces heat, and hot air could increase the risk of detonation and power loss. Considering the intake temperatures could reach above 392°F (200°C), the turbocharger needs an intercooler to cool the compressed air.