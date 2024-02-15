All About The Four-Cylinder Engine That Powered The BMW M3 E30

The BMW M3 is an iconic staple of automotive, motorsports, and sports car history. It's been that way for nearly 40 years. Since the introduction of the first M3 in the mid-1980s, BMW's iconic sports coupe (or sedan) has dominated the world of German sports cars and cultivated a cult following that commands monumental prices for historic models like the first-gen E30 BMW M3.

Throughout the M3's history, folks have come to recognize its formula as a rear-wheel-drive layout with an inline-six-cylinder engine and, preferably, a manual transmission. So, it takes a lot of automotive enthusiasts by surprise when they learn that the original M3, the E30, didn't have a six-cylinder engine. Instead, it had a four-cylinder. While four-pot engines often get a bad rap among automotive enthusiasts (though modern engine tech has put a stop to a lot of that), the S14 four-cylinder engine under the hood of the E30 M3 is a work of art. Let's take a look at all its specs and details.