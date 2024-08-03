5 Legendary BMW Models Powered By A V12 Engine

The BMW V12 engine was used in several BMW models, had its time in the sun, and was then discontinued as emissions and fuel economy concerns took precedence over the V12's inherent qualities of smooth and effortless power production. Arriving in 1988, the BMW V12 engine steadily evolved in both power output and technical sophistication over its 34-year history as the brand's top-tier powerplant. This amazing engine powered BMW luxury sedans, high-performance sport coupes, and even victorious racing cars during its reign. It can truly be considered one of the best V12 engines ever made.

While this article is limited to BMW vehicles equipped with the marque's V12 engine, it should be noted that a special version of the BMW V12 also found its way into the groundbreaking and incredibly fast 1992 McLaren F1 supercar (which also won at Le Mans in 1995). And though there are no longer any BMW vehicles with a V12 under the hood, the engine continues to be used by BMW's Rolls-Royce division to power all of its internal-combustion engine vehicles.

The lead image was shot in 2021 to commemorate BMW's becoming a Global Partner with the Bavarian State Opera (Bayerische Staatsoper), for which it placed BMW's V12 LMR Art Car, created by Jenny Holzer and also featured below, on the stage of the Munich Opera House.