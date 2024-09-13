What Does 'Limp Mode' Mean On A Car?

When your car initiates its self-preservation feature, you'll notice some immediate differences between normal driving and limp mode. The instrument panel will likely indicate a problem, and will show warnings such as a check engine light. There are many reasons why your check engine light may be on, but if you notice this warning and your vehicle engages limp mode, the problem could potentially be severe. Most vehicles also have a warning indicator in the form of the reduced engine power light or an error message indicating the car has initialized limp mode.

Advertisement

Other features, such as the radio, media touchscreen, and climate control system, may also shut off. By powering down these non-essential systems, there is less energy required from the engine and battery. It's also a great way to get your attention and notify you there is a problem if you happen to be stopped.

The car will also drive very differently in limp mode, not allowing you to go above a few thousand RPM. In addition, your car may refuse to change gears, only permitting you to drive slowly to a safe location away from traffic. By inhibiting the transmission from shifting, your car's speed is limited, which reduces strain on the engine. While this sudden reduction in performance capability can be alarming, it's not only helping to prevent damage to the car, but also injury to you or other drivers. Engine failure at high speed can be dangerous.

Advertisement