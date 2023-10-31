What Does The Reduced Engine Power Light Mean, And Is It Safe To Drive With It On?

The reduced engine power light (typically referred to as the "check engine light" or "malfunction indicator lamp") will illuminate when the engine management unit (CPU) detects a malfunction or problem with the engine or transmission. The problems could range from trivial things like a loose or faulty gas cap to something more significant like bad spark plugs, faulty sensors, or gearbox failure.

A modern car's computer will cycle through many sensors after starting the engine to monitor factors like the idling speed, combustion, and transmission gear changes. If one or many sensors detect faults (too much or too little oxygen in the exhaust, inappropriate gas flow, etc.), the ECU triggers the reduced engine power light. It will enter into "limp mode" or "reduced engine power mode," where the computer limits power and acceleration to prevent more damage.

Anything related to air and fuel supply, bad sensors, incomplete combustion, and defective electricals could trigger the reduced engine power light. It means burned-out spark plugs, a severely clogged air filter, a dirty throttle body, a clogged fuel filter, or a wonky fuel pump could cause the light to turn on, and it's typically a guessing game until a mechanic or knowledgeable enthusiast connects a scanning tool to the OBD2 port and retrieve the trouble codes.