10 Outdoor Smart Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying
When people think about smart home technology, they typically think of things inside the house such as a smart speaker or a smart thermostat. After all, most people engage with things inside their house a lot more often than they do outside and having various automations and smart gadgets can improve your living space substantially. Speaking from experience, being able to control my thermostat from my smartphone has been useful on several occasions and having lights that turn on at dusk and off at sunrise has made remembering to turn off lights a thing of the past.
However, outdoor smart gadgets are starting to pick up some steam. Some tech like smart video doorbells are becoming fairly commonplace for a variety of reasons, including security and convenience. Putting technology outside has always been a little tricky because technology and the elements don't always mix so well. Fortunately, waterproofing and other measures have improved dramatically in recent years, and putting a video camera outside isn't as uncertain as it once was.
Since you're here, you've clearly thought about it and are looking for good ideas on what smart gadgets to put outside. There's plenty of useless technology out there but not all of it is that way. Some gadgets can legitimately improve a home's quality of life, so it's worth taking a closer look. Here are some smart tech gadgets that are actually good purchases.
A video doorbell
We've already briefly mentioned video doorbells, so we'll start with them. Video doorbells combine the classic ability of a doorbell with the modern features of a video security system. Many video doorbells even come with a chime so that they can function like a normal doorbell. Beyond that, a video doorbell can alert you when someone is at your door even when you're not home. Most also come with two-way communication, so you can talk to visitors without needing to be home or opening the door.
There are plenty of reasons to consider one. Security is the most obvious as you can see what's going on outside your home and screen visitors who show up at your door without opening your front door. You also get increased functionality from a standard doorbell by being able to interact with people outside while not being at home. Some video doorbells even come with multiple cameras that will look down at your porch so you can check and see if a package is there during a delivery. Studies are still inconclusive on whether video doorbells deter crime, but they certainly don't hurt.
There are tons of video doorbells to choose from that come with a variety of features. Thus, you can almost certainly find one that fits your specific needs, whether that's a downward facing camera to check for packages or motion detection for added security — the choice is yours.
Smart cameras and floodlights
In the same vein of taking an old thing and replacing it with a smart version, floodlights and security cameras are also good choices. Many homes have floodlights already as their primary source of exterior lighting. These can be easily upgraded to models with built-in cameras or other smart features to improve its functionality. Plus, security cameras are starting to get more popular as they become less expensive and easier to manage in a smart home environment.
There are pros and cons to both. Smart floodlights with cameras built-in or dedicated security cameras can help deter crime, monitor activity on your property, and you still get all the benefits of a traditional floodlight, such as being able to see where you're going when walking around in the dark. On the other side of the equation, these systems are still fairly expensive and difficult to install if you don't already know how the wiring works. Plus, criminals who see security cameras may target them before anything else, but that's true of any security camera and not just smart ones.
In all, it's a worthwhile way to upgrade something many people already have on their homes. Some serve as good entry points into outdoor smart home security, such as the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. There are plenty of other options from Ring, Eufy, Nest, and others as well. Some are just regular security cameras while others also include floodlights.
Outdoor smart lights
Much like the other outdoor smart gadgets so far, outdoor lighting is something most homes already have, and making it smart has every potential to make your life easier. In general, outdoor lighting can provide a number of functional benefits, like lighting pathways to avoid tripping and illuminating the address on your home so delivery drivers can see it at night. Not to mention that it's the de facto sign to let trick-or-treaters know that you're open for business on Halloween.
Frankly, outdoor lighting isn't going to do much that your existing lighting doesn't already do in terms of sheer functionality. However, the smart features can be genuinely helpful in managing your outdoor lighting with less work for you. For example, I personally own one of these Philips Hue smart bulbs that I keep in my existing light near my front door. I have it set to turn on at sunset and off at sunrise, resulting in one less light switch that I need to remember to flip every day. This functionality can extend to other lights that don't need to be on 24/7, such as pathway lighting or mood lighting.
The other benefit to outdoor smart lights is that they're pretty. Regular bulbs typically only come in shades of white. Smart bulbs usually let you cycle through any number of colors depending on the brand. This can help jazz up the place, especially during parties or holidays.
Outdoor smart plugs
Smart plugs have the ability to turn a regular device into a smart one, and once that happens, it becomes much easier for the end user to control. Most smart plugs are sold for indoor use, but many brands sell outdoor variants as well. These differ by having stronger housing, IP-rated water and dust resistance, and covers to protect the outlets while not in use. Outdoor smart plugs come in two varieties. The first is a standard smart plug, like this one from Ring, which turns a regular outlet into a smart one. They are usually the cheaper options. The other is a plug like this one from Lutron that is designed for use on extension cords, string lights, and landscape lighting.
The uses here are fairly evident. Anything that plugs into an outlet could be controlled from an app on your smartphone instead of you having to go outside and deal with it manually. This can apply to your existing landscape lighting in the case of the Lutron example or even Christmas lights during the holiday season. One of the most obnoxious things is turning off those lights every morning and smart plugs can put a stop to that.
In short, this isn't something that you'll interact with every day, but the automation functions alone can save you money on electricity costs and save you dozens of trips outside to turn things off every year.
A Bluetooth speaker
The nearly ubiquitous Bluetooth speaker is a perfect outdoor smart gadget. They tend to be small and portable, and many come with water and dust resistance to withstand the elements. There are plenty of options, ranging from budget-friendly picks like the Anker Soundcore 2 to high-end options from the likes of Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bang & Olufsen. It's a highly competitive market and the sky is the limit in terms of quality and options.
The ability to take music with you everywhere is its own reward, but these speakers can also be functional. Many Bluetooth speaker brands now include smart assistant support on their speakers, giving you the ability to engage with and control your smart home gadgets from your Bluetooth speaker directly. This may limit options somewhat since not every Bluetooth speaker supports every assistant. For example, Belkin speakers usually come with Google Assistant whereas Bowers & Wilkins speakers traditionally only come with Amazon Alexa. So, if you want the smart functionality to integrate with your existing setup, you'll want to double-check spec sheets to make sure the speaker you choose has the right assistant.
Generally, Bluetooth speakers aren't known for their smart benefits as they're usually only used to play music. With that said, the option is there, and Bluetooth speakers naturally go wherever people gather. That makes it a good outdoor smart gadget, especially since smart speakers aren't generally kept outdoors.
A smart thermometer
Not every worthwhile outdoor smart gadget has to have a huge range of uses, and a smart meat thermometer is a solid example of this. These things are fairly simple overall. You stick them into the meat you're cooking, and you can monitor the meat's temperature while you do something else. That's it — that's the whole gag. There are many options on the market, like the Meater Plus, which costs $100 on Amazon, or the pricier Chef IQ Sense thermometer.
The uses for these are fairly evident. You can monitor the temperature of the food you cook while you aren't around. This is less useful for something like grilling burgers and bratwursts as those only take a couple of minutes and should be monitored visually to keep them from burning. Where these things really shine is while smoking meats like brisket or pulled pork. Those take hours to cook, and if you've ever done it during the winter, you'll be glad to leave the thermometer outside and use your phone to check instead. It's not something you'll use every day, but it does make life easier.
Another good reason to get something like this is because it's usable indoors as well. Baking a turkey on Thanksgiving or cooking a roast beef also takes time and not having to hang out in the kitchen all day has a similar cathartic effect as not having to hover over a smoker outside.
Yale Smart Delivery Box
Porch piracy has hit a fevered pitch, with an estimated 41% of U.S. residents falling victim in 2023 alone. It's a frustrating experience. The Amazon guy delivers your package, and by the time you get home, it's gone. Video doorbells can help with that by deterring crime and showing you the package. Another idea is the Yale Smart Delivery Box. It works as the name implies. Delivery drivers put the package in the box instead of on the porch and it reduces the odds of theft.
Here's how it works. When you place orders, you put your box code on the delivery instructions. The driver gets there, uses the code to put the package in the box, and then closes it back up. You retrieve the package later and change the code. It's honestly quite easy to do. Yale also added integration for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, so you can use your smart home assistant to open the box. Yale also adds Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can open or lock the box from anywhere. Plus, it integrates with other smart home tech. For example, PC Magazine's review had the reviewer linking the box to a smart light bulb that turned on when packages were delivered.
The only downside is getting the delivery driver to put the package in the box. Many online retailers let you input delivery instructions, but it's a roll of the dice for those that don't.
A smart lock
Of all the items on the list, a smart lock might be the most useful, but it very much depends on the brand. There are tons of options to choose from, and while many have similar features, no two are exactly alike. So, it's worth shopping around, but you can find a smart lock that functions much like a traditional one — just with added benefits.
Those benefits are pretty useful. I've seen stories of people who use fingerprint locks and assign fingerprints to each kid in the household, so they don't need a physical key that they could lose. Some locks also have a proximity feature that will unlock when you get close, a boon when you have arms full of groceries or luggage. Plus, you can get alerts on your phone when your door is unlocked so you can see if anyone's coming or going no matter where you are. Some smart locks even come with video doorbells built-in, killing two birds with one stone.
There are tons of options to choose from, each with their own pros and cons. Personally, I like the ones that still have a physical keyhole on the outside in case the smart lock battery dies. Fortunately, most of those can also be re-keyed in the event that you need to change the locks.
A smart padlock
Most of the benefits of a smart door lock extend to a smart padlock. These operate like normal padlocks but give the added bonus of having extra features and internet connectivity. Padlocks are useful for various outdoor applications like securing sheds or storage boxes to keep your yard tools and other outdoor items safe. The only downside is that good smart padlocks are fairly rare, and the ones that do exist are expensive. For example, the Igloohome Smart Padlock costs $169 on Amazon.
The benefits are there, though. Much like the smart locks, smart padlocks have mobile app support, and you can see when the padlock is opened. You can assign custom PINs or fingerprints to members of your family, so you can even see who opened the padlock. For the more advanced models, like the aforementioned Igloohome, you can also generate PINs from the mobile app while you're away, giving instant access to someone who may need it. That likely won't be too useful, but if you have neighbors who like to responsibly borrow tools like I do, it can be nice to let them into the shed without having rush home to do it.
The downside is that they are all battery powered, which means you'll have to recharge the internal battery or swap batteries. The good news is that padlocks aren't used nearly as often as front door locks, so battery life on these devices tend to be pretty good.
A smartwatch
This one requires a little bit of out-of-the-box thinking, but it is actually a good smart gadget for use outdoors. You wear it on your wrist all the time anyway, so it's always around, even outside. Also, between the Apple Watch and the several options for Android users, there is a smartwatch geared for the kind of lifestyle and features you need. All of them track fitness and health metrics at least a little bit as well, which is good news for exercise fans going on their morning run.
Beyond fitness, a smartwatch offers many practical benefits. Earlier, we mentioned a smart thermometer to keep an eye on your meat. Well, when the probe sends a notification, you'll be able to get it on your watch. They also allow you to adjust smart home gadgets while you're not at home, reducing the need to check your phone. People who go on hikes can also use reminders to make sure they take regular breaks and stay hydrated. The fitness features also allow you to keep track of things like steps, distance, and heart rate, which can be a literal lifesaver.
You get the point. It's not necessarily an outdoor-focused gadget on its own, but with the various integrations, functions, and health sensors, it can easily become one. People often ask if smartwatches are worth it, and being able to use it for these types of things may help answer that question.