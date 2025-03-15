10 Outdoor Smart Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying

When people think about smart home technology, they typically think of things inside the house such as a smart speaker or a smart thermostat. After all, most people engage with things inside their house a lot more often than they do outside and having various automations and smart gadgets can improve your living space substantially. Speaking from experience, being able to control my thermostat from my smartphone has been useful on several occasions and having lights that turn on at dusk and off at sunrise has made remembering to turn off lights a thing of the past.

Advertisement

However, outdoor smart gadgets are starting to pick up some steam. Some tech like smart video doorbells are becoming fairly commonplace for a variety of reasons, including security and convenience. Putting technology outside has always been a little tricky because technology and the elements don't always mix so well. Fortunately, waterproofing and other measures have improved dramatically in recent years, and putting a video camera outside isn't as uncertain as it once was.

Since you're here, you've clearly thought about it and are looking for good ideas on what smart gadgets to put outside. There's plenty of useless technology out there but not all of it is that way. Some gadgets can legitimately improve a home's quality of life, so it's worth taking a closer look. Here are some smart tech gadgets that are actually good purchases.

Advertisement