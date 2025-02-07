The Best Smart Display Brands On The Market (And The Ones To Avoid)

Shopping for a smart display is harder than it should be. While the dream of an interconnected smart home feels closer than ever thanks to interoperable open-source solutions like Matter and Home Assistant, the reality is that software support on smart devices is becoming increasingly fragmented and products are often obsolete in a matter of years.

Advertisement

As a result, it's no longer enough to pick a screen of your desired size, check if it has all the extras you want, and verify support for your smart home setup. Do this, and you risk buying a device that can't open a link to a website or may not function at all, as we'll explore later on.

Of course, that's why we're here. In this article, we'll go through all major brands currently producing smart displays. We'll also talk about two companies that are best to avoid, since they are in the process of leaving the market. Since there aren't that many popular smart displays, we'll end up mentioning almost every one that's currently available along the way.