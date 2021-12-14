LG wants these TVs to disappear when not in use

Long gone are the days when TVs were mere entertainment appliances, large boxes that were permanently set against the living room wall. Some homes these days don’t even have TVs, eschewing their gigantic frames in favor of projectors or even mobile devices. There are still a good number of people who prefer a dedicated screen for watching or playing, and there is a good number among those that would like these TVs to also look good. And what better way to do that than by making them look like designer products, which is what LG’s new Lifestyle TVs are trying to pose as.

Image Credit: LG

LG Object TV

LG and Samsung have been waging a nearly silent war of who comes up with the most elaborate TV design that would be considered an art piece. Of course, many TV makers have tried to remove any visible frame around TVs so that they could almost like one, with the proper image on display and when flush against a wall. In contrast, the new LG Object TV isn’t even meant to stand completely vertical but is made to lean against a wall instead.

The idea, according to LG, is to mimic an artist’s canvas, those cloth-like blank frames that would later hold the artist’s visual masterpiece. As if trying to mimic that process of creation, the TV’s canvas cover rolls down to reveal the 65-inch OLED screen in all its glory. That cover doesn’t completely roll up, however, and leaves a small portion of the TV always visible.

This represents the TV’s two modes, with Full View corresponding to the traditional TV experience. The partial Line View, on the other hand, serves as an Always-On display for a clock and calendar, music information, and nature-themed wallpapers. In order to ensure that the LG Object TV really blends against every wall design or color possible, it offers three interchangeable colors of Beige, Redwood, and Green, selected by Danish textile company Kvadrat.

LG StandbyME TV

Less artsy but just as eccentric is the LG StandbyME, practically a 27-inch TV on wheels. It is perched on a movable stand and has a built-in battery that’s advertised for three hours of viewing. The idea is to let your TV go wherever you are, especially when you need to take video calls away from the living room.

The LG StandbyME can mirror Android and iOS devices, which is where its ability to tilt and rotate to a portrait orientation comes in handy. There is even an optional dock to place your phone on top in order to use its camera for a video call. Both the LG Object and StandbyME Lifestyle TVs will be on the CES showroom floor next month, but no availability details have been announced so far.