6 Most Powerful Four-Cylinder Cars, Ranked By Top Speed

If you want a vehicle that will give you adrenaline every time you get behind the wheel, you're probably looking for the fastest cars with a V12 engine. Just 50 years ago, you needed the largest engines with the greatest number of pistons to get a fast car, which is probably where we get the expression "there's no replacement for displacement." However, technological advancements have allowed even the smallest engines to produce such insane amounts of power to propel the tiniest cars to amazing speeds. We've passed the "malaise era" where even a Mustang II King Cobra with its 302 cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 engine only produced an anemic 139 hp. This meant that the top-of-the-line 1975 Mustang II took 10.5 seconds to hit 60 mph and only had a top speed of 106 mph.

Today, even cars with three-cylinder engines can deliver a surprising amount of power and speed. While three-cylinder supercars typically have an electric motor onboard to provide additional power, a few other options, like the Toyota GR Corolla and Ford Fiesta ST only rely on their internal combustion engine to deliver the performance that many of us only dream of. If you want a performance car but don't want the inherent roughness of three-cylinder engines and the complexity and lower gas mileage of motors with more cylinders, consider getting a vehicle with a four-cylinder engine. So let's look at the most powerful four-cylinder cars you can get today, ranked by top speed.