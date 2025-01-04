12 Of The Strangest Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Made

Yamaha has been building motorcycles for over half a century. The company built its first-ever motorcycle, the YA-1, in 1955, the same year that Yamaha Motor Co. split from the original Yamaha Corporation. Since then, it has built a dizzying array of two-wheelers, including a handful of legendary bikes such as the YZF-R1 and MT-07.

We've covered Yamaha's iconic bikes many times over, but for as great as they are, there's more to motorcycles than high performance, excellent handling, or class-leading technology. For every YZF-R1 in Yamaha's back catalog, there's a quirky, out-there, and downright strange motorcycle, like the Vogel or Niken, to appreciate. And it's precisely those kinds of motorcycles that we're going to look at this time around.

We've whittled the selection down to 12 of the oddest bikes to carry the Yamaha Motor Co. badge, ranging from a blatant copy of a rival manufacturer's hit bike to a unique three-wheeler that may or may not be one of the most daring bikes from a major motorcycle manufacturer. Some of these may not be as out there as some of Honda's strangest motorcycles ever, but we think you'll agree that they're all notable departures from what we think of when the name Yamaha comes to mind — for better or worse.

