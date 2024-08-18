10 Of The Coolest Looking Yamaha ATVs Ever Made

Honda may have pioneered the ATV market with 1970s US90 three-wheeler (later renamed the ATC, under which name it gained infamy for being banned in America), but it's far from the only Japanese giant making these fun, off-road vehicles. Arch-rival Yamaha took a while to come out with its own ATV thanks to some effective patents on Honda's part, but when it did, it set the tone for nearly 50 years of eye-catching ATVs.

Yamaha's debut ATV, the Tri-Moto YT125, came out in 1979, but the company quickly made up for lost time, harnessing the nearly 25 years of motorcycle experience it had accrued since splitting from Yamaha Corporation to rapidly iterate on the basic formula. It released a flurry of three-wheelers in the years after before debuting the four-wheeled YFM200 in the mid-1980s. The Japanese manufacturer hasn't stopped since, releasing a frankly dizzying number of ATVs in the nearly 50 years since that plucky little three-wheeler.

It's not just the sheer number (around 70 as of 2024) of Yamaha ATV models that impresses; it's also their style. From brilliant examples of 1980s chunkiness to the hyper-aggressive lines of its modern sport ATVs, Yamaha's designers have always found ways to make them look great. Sure, you could argue that ATVs are inherently cool anyway, but more than a few of Yamaha's ATVs have been a cut above the rest in the coolness stakes. Without further ado, let's dive into the world of Yamaha's coolest-ever ATVs.

