5 Yamaha Motorcycles You Might Not Have Heard Of

Yamaha has quite a few motorcycles for new and beginner riders that you can pick up at any Yamaha dealer today. Yamaha also made motorcycles that never quite broke through to the mainstream. There are several reasons why a motorcycle never becomes popular: a short run, a tough market, or pricing issues. Whatever the case, all of the bikes featured on this list are motorcycles you probably haven't heard of.

What this means is that you won't be seeing anything like the popular and speedy YZF-R3 on the list, but you'll instead see some motorcycles that may have been lost to time. This doesn't mean the bikes are complete duds with no redeeming qualities, however. Some of the motorcycles might be worth a small fortune, so if you happen to own one of the bikes shown on the list, you might want to look into seeing if it's worth something to someone.