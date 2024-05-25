Yamaha YFZ450R Vs. Raptor 700: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For You?
Finding the right ATV or motorcycle for you can be a tough task, and if you've set your sights on a Yamaha option, you've made a good choice. While the brand might be known for motorcycles, Yamaha also threw its hat in the ATV ring, among many other things. The YFZ450R and Raptor 700 might be two options that come up on your radar, and both are solid ATVs. While the YF450R and Raptor 700 are both Yamahas, the two of them have quite a few differences, a big one being the engine.
As the name might suggest, if you're familiar with what CC means, the Raptor 700 has the beefier 686cc engine while the YFZ450R has a smaller but still solid 449cc engine. You might think the bigger engine would lead to a more expensive vehicle, but that's not the case here. The Raptor 700's MSRP begins at $9,699 while the YFX450R jumps up to $10,999. That's not the whole story, but it does lead to some questions about how the smaller engine is the more expensive option. There are a few things that help set the two apart.
How does the YFZ450R compare to the Raptor 700?
While the Raptor 700 has a smaller engine, both are fine ATVs for trailblazing. The larger engine of the Raptor adds extra size so that it won't be as nimble on the trails as its competitor, the YFZ. It's only about three inches thicker, but that makes all the different winding through the woods or wherever you're taking the vehicle.
Something working for the Raptor, however, is the low-end torque that helps it get going, something some owners note is good for a heavier rider. It can also be a benefit if you're trying to squeeze an extra passenger on. YouTuber Pete Hager notes the YFZ feels more comfortable on jumps and rockier terrain than the Raptor, but both options are ultimately fine. A major thing to note is the YFZ has no way to reverse, so if you're stuck in a tough spot without the ability to spin around, there's going to be trouble. The Raptor can back up without issue.
What ATV is best for you?
Many owners note the YFZ is a good racing ATV, while the Raptor excels on the trails. Both are fine for trails, but the Raptor might take the small edge. This is good news for people on a budget, as the Raptor is the cheaper option of the two, albeit by a small margin. Outdoor Life's comparison of the two says the Raptor is a great fit for casual riders. This means people who don't need the best performance in the world benefit from it, but the YFZ is there for people looking for a little extra.
The YFZ handles itself like a racing option, and don't be surprised to see it thrive in high-RPM situations. That makes it a good option for veteran riders, but newer riders might want to settle for the Raptor to better ease into things. It'll ultimately come down to personal preference, but the pricing from Yamaha seems quite solid as the cheaper option targets a more casual crowd. Both ATVs tackle the same tasks, but the YFZ looks to be the better pick for people who want more thrills included with their rides.