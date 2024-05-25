Yamaha YFZ450R Vs. Raptor 700: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For You?

Finding the right ATV or motorcycle for you can be a tough task, and if you've set your sights on a Yamaha option, you've made a good choice. While the brand might be known for motorcycles, Yamaha also threw its hat in the ATV ring, among many other things. The YFZ450R and Raptor 700 might be two options that come up on your radar, and both are solid ATVs. While the YF450R and Raptor 700 are both Yamahas, the two of them have quite a few differences, a big one being the engine.

As the name might suggest, if you're familiar with what CC means, the Raptor 700 has the beefier 686cc engine while the YFZ450R has a smaller but still solid 449cc engine. You might think the bigger engine would lead to a more expensive vehicle, but that's not the case here. The Raptor 700's MSRP begins at $9,699 while the YFX450R jumps up to $10,999. That's not the whole story, but it does lead to some questions about how the smaller engine is the more expensive option. There are a few things that help set the two apart.