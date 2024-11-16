5 Legendary Yamaha Motorcycles From The 1970s

Yamaha's origins reach back to 1887, when founder Torakusu Yamaha repaired an elementary school's pipe organ. He built one of his own soon afterwards, and began making upright pianos at the turn of the century. The Yamaha Motor Company was established in 1955, and produced the YA-1 that same year. Yamaha began exporting bikes to the United States in 1958, and by the end of the following decade, motorcycles were becoming a phenomenon in the U.S. The biker flick "Easy Rider," starring Jack Nicholson, Peter Fonda, and Dennis Hopper was a sensation in 1969, and that same year Honda kick-started the superbike era with the releases of the CB750 and CR750.

Motorcycle design and development took off in the 1970s, with manufacturers racing to produce more powerful engines, better-looking models, and bikes everyone could ride. Yamaha's best models ever span a period of over 50 years from the YA-1 through the 20th century, but we're going to focus on the five most important Yamaha bikes from the 1970s. Many represented technological breakthroughs, some had historical significance, and others earned spots on this list by enduring in the hearts of riders for half a century.

[Featured image by Reinhard Wolf via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY SA 2.0]