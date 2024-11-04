10 Of The Strangest Honda Motorcycles Ever Made

When you try to please everyone, you might end up pleasing no one. A car cannot be spacious and compact at the same time, and you certainly can't crank up a car's speed and expect it to become one of the most fuel efficient cars of all time. Someone should have reminded Honda of this rule.

Honda's 2008 DN-01 was an odd beast, not because of its look but because of its planned features. The motorcycle was advertised as a "comfortable sports cruiser" that non-motorcyclists would enjoy. That is, of course, if you assume Honda designers knew what non-motorcyclists wanted out of a motorcycle. According to the Senior VP for Motorcycles at American Honda, the DN-01's target audiences didn't "want a scooter; they want something with the size and look of a motorcycle, but they want distinctive styling, they want a low seat height and they don't want to shift."

To achieve these goals, Honda designed the DN-01 to combine the best features of three different types of motorcycles. It aimed to be as comfortable as a cruiser, as accessible as a scooter, and as mobile as a sportbike. Plus, it featured Human Friendly Transmission, a proprietary form of continuously variable transmission that is controlled electronically. Outside of the DN-01 and EVO6 concept, you don't see Human Friendly Transmission on other bikes. However, customers were not pleased. The DN-01 was a failure because it was an oddity that tried to do too much without doing anything well.

