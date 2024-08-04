Legendary Sci-Fi Vehicles: How They Were Really Built

Audiences love to live vicariously through the characters of their favorite stories. Occasionally, individual story beats are the cause, but other times it just comes down to the world itself. Case in point — sci-fi vehicles.

Since science fiction worlds aren't restricted to the limitations of real-world physics and energy generation, writers are free to go ham and a half on sci-fi vehicle concepts. Odds are you can find at least one design that speaks to you due to aesthetics or capabilities. Maybe it's Kaneda's iconic motorcycle from "Akira," or maybe it's the TARDIS from "Doctor Who" in all its blue glory. However, not everyone is aware of how much work goes into constructing these vehicles for the big and small screens — after all, not everything can be built out of computer-generated polygons like the Separatist Armored Assault Tank from "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

If a producer wants a sci-fi vehicle to have a tangible presence and a sense of realism, they have to use a live, physical model. For larger vehicles or when cars and spaceships perform feats of fantastical daring, a miniature is often required, but when the vehicle has to interact with actors or live sets, it is usually built to scale using available parts. Here are 10 iconic sci-fi vehicles and how they were made.