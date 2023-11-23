5 Of Batman's Most Useful Gadgets That We Wish We Could Buy
Since "Detective Comics #27" hit the shelves in May 1939, the Bill Finger and Bob Kane vigilante creation has been a powerhouse when it comes to solving complex cases and taking down Gotham's villainous foes, some of whom are superhuman beings much more powerful, than the Caped Crusader. While Batman's knowledge, strength, training, experience, and wisdom have certainly served him well while fighting the forces of evil, the one aspect of his heroic style that makes the world's greatest detective such a force to be reckoned with is without a doubt the incredibly badass arsenal of gear he has at his bat fingertips.
Whether it's the sleek array of Batarangs he has on hand or the infamous grappling hook that allows Bruce Wayne's masked alter ego to make his clean getaways look so easy, the Dark Knight seems to have an array of tricked-out tools to help him in any situation. Smoke bombs, signal jammers, and many bat-themed weapons like the Batpoon, Batzooka, and a bulletproof Bat Shield have all been wielded throughout the DC heroes' crime-fighting career. He even has a Kryptonite ring in case any Kryptonians get out of line.
When it comes to his next-level tech, there is no denying that Batman really has thought of it all. Some of it is actually real and among the many superhero gadgets available to purchase, like Rebreathers and Shark Repellent, while other items are just downright ridiculous, like the Bat-Credit Card. But out of everything he has used across comic books, movies, cartoons, TV shows, and video games, there are five devices that many would find quite useful.
Memory Cloth Cape
Anyone who has experienced the fun of hang gliding in real life or has just enjoyed soaring through the skies in the "Arkham" games or "Gotham Knights" would probably not say no to being able to have their own specialized gizmo that would allow them to take off at a moment's notice without the aid of video game physics or a large non-motorized aircraft. That's precisely why the Memory Cloth Cape Batman has been known to use is also another gadget that would probably get a lot of attention if it were real.
Except for the Batmobile, the grappling gun, and any of the bat-themed flying vehicles he has hanging upside down in the Batcave, in some incarnations, Batman's cape is one of his more notorious methods utilized for traversing from place to place. The Memory Cloth Cape debuted in "Batman Begins" and can be seen throughout the rest of "The Dark Knight Trilogy."
The cloak isn't just a fashion accessory, thanks to the advanced technology within the fabric. When an electric shock is emitted to it, the material can harden, forming a certain shape, allowing for it to go from a cliche superhero accessory to a bat wing formation, enabling the user to traverse airborne for a limited amount of time. The Memory Cloth Cape can also be folded up and concealed in a backpack before it is charged to transform into glide mode, a compact feature other means of turning flying dreams into reality do not possess.
While it may take some practice and not be the safest way to travel, if Batman's flight-worthy fashion accessory were an option to purchase, the Memory Cloth Cape would be a pretty cool way to get around.
Detective Vision
The Caped Crusader is without a doubt one of the most gifted detectives literature has ever seen since arguably Sherlock Holmes, and while he does possess a skill set above most investigators, he also has been known to use a certain device that provides its user with an eye-opening experience. The concept of Detective Mode has been heavily featured in the "Arkham" video games and is also in the game "LEGO: DC Super-Villains." The Detective Vision or the Advanced Forensics Examination Device is a fascinating gadget that offers many uses, such as X-ray vision, allowing people to see through walls and a means of identifying assailants, as well as designating them by threat based on the type of weapon they may be carrying.
While it may not turn you into a superhero, it does transform a person into a superior detective. Not only does it come equipped with an evidence scanner, but it can also reconstruct crime scenes, thoroughly examine objects like bullet casings, and identify individuals involved, alive or dead, with methods like facial recognition software. In addition, it is excellent at spotting footprints or blood trails, making it ideal for picking up a trail. It's safe to assume if this gadget was available, many people would become an asset to the fight against crime, or it would simply make finding lost keys or figuring out who ate the last cookie no longer a challenging affair. Either way, Detective Vision is amazing and would be cool if it were on the market.
Advanced Contact Lenses
The majority of Batman variants throughout the many forms of media he has been seen in depict the Dark Knight as not needing glasses, yet he has been known to wear contact lenses that are a bit more advanced than the average pair folks stick in their eye sockets every day. But these ocular aids demonstrated in the 2022 movie "The Batman" that they offer more than just enhancing one's eyesight.
The advanced contact lenses helped Batman (Robert Pattinson) analyze crime scenes and gave him a glimpse into the nefarious goings-on at the 44 Below Club, thanks to the eyes of Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). But what's really surprising about these contact lens-sized cameras is the picture quality they can produce in real-time.
Everything looks pretty good, especially considering most of the footage taken was in low-lighting situations. What's recorded is stored on a memory card that can be found among Batman's various other gadgets in his utility belt, but it probably wouldn't be difficult for someone to modify them to live stream the user's POV.
While they could be a useful tool in undercover police work, when it comes to shooting movies or video, the possibilities are pretty extraordinary, making the advanced contact lens one of the more unique and worthy gifts for tech lovers.
Cryptographic Sequencer
The days of the Dark Knight needing to crawl through vents, break into windows, or simply pick locks have been greatly reduced thanks to a piece of technology that fans of "Arkham Asylum" and its sequels will be well-versed in, especially if they ever had to crack a code to accomplish a mission. Acting as a high-tech key to the city, the Cryptographic Sequencer, a tablet-esque device that folds out into a remote hacking handheld, allows Batman the access he needs to have an edge in the fight against crime.
With a Cryptographic Sequencer, nothing is stopping the user from accessing encrypted consoles, activating enemy turrets, or overriding security protocols with zero hacking skills required. People only have to be good at puzzles and quickly spin the dials to figure out the short form password to overcome any obstacle, making this a must-have for several patrons, especially for anyone who constantly loses their key card at work or forgets their Netflix password.
The device is compact, sleek, and has a decent range if one were to purchase a fully upgraded version if doing so by gaining experience points through crime fighting isn't an option. Overall, it seems like a Batman tool tech enthusiasts would not sleep on if made available.
Ultrasonic Bat Beacon
One device in the Dark Knight's arsenal knows how to attract attention, at least from a certain mammal with wings. Seen in "Batman Begins," "Batman: Year One," and several other Caped Crusader titles, the particular gadget isn't very big compared to others he has used in the past and, out of the many gizmos at his disposal, has also been effective in taking down an assortment of the Caped Crusader's most notorious villains like Penguin, Two-Face, and Bane. Basically, when Batman needs backup, and there are no sidekicks or Justice League members around, the Ultrasonic Bat Beacon emits a bat signal of its own, calling large swarms of the hero's spirit animal into the action for assistance.
The way the device works is pretty straightforward. An ultrasonic sound is emitted that, once heard by the bats, attracts the nocturnal creatures in large numbers. It can be a handheld device like a garage door opener, fitted to Batarangs, attached to drones, or be modified to be placed in the heel of the user's shoe, making it very travel-friendly and could easily be used as a self-defense device in the same vein as pepper spray or a taser.
If it can take down the GCPD's finest and some of Batman's worst villains, it can easily protect average consumers looking to make it home safely. Plus, it's also a great way to get rid of unwanted guests, especially those who overstay their welcome. From coordinating a bat musical on TikTok to setting up a bat sanctuary, the Ultrasonic Bat Beacon has many uses outside of doing Batman things and could be a hot commodity candidate if marketed to the right consumers.