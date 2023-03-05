Gadgets That Turn You Into A Superhero You Can Buy Right Now

So you've decided that the superhero's life — that glamorous concoction of constant betrayal, underappreciation, depression, and occasionally substance abuse — is the life for you. Here are some products to get you started down the path to fighting crime with crime.

We've been a little picky about what's included. Almost everything is available for purchase somewhere, at some cost. We've prioritized actual function over cosplay accuracy and eschewed devices that look cool but probably couldn't be helpful except in the most extreme and narrow circumstances. (Hydroflight suits are a good example; it isn't easy to imagine performing any meaningful superhero activities tethered to them.)

All of this nitpicking inevitably leads away from superpowers and toward James Bond-esque gadgetry, but if Batman is a superhero, why isn't James Bond? If that question doesn't start enough of a fight, ask yourself this: Are Jedi (outside of games and AR) superheroes? They're undoubtedly supernatural, if that means anything, and more capable of heroism than half of the MCU. Besides, isn't Mjolnir effectively a gadget? If it doesn't count because we don't understand it, that also rules out cell phones and smart toasters as gadgets for most of us. In any event, useful gadgetry is the closest most of us will get to superherodom, so gadgetry it is.