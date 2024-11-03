10 Seemingly Modern Gadgets That Have Been Around Way Longer Than You'd Think

One tech gadget that can make your old car feel new is a receiver with a built-in GPS and turn-by-turn directions. You might assume this modern convenience is only about 20 years old, considering that GPS technology only became available to the public in its full form in 2000. However, pre-GPS automobile navigation first made headway in 1909.

Advertisement

Back then, roads were a shadow of what they are now. There were no highways, and most were not paved. Directions at the time were very much of the "turn left at Farmer Joe's, then walk 50 paces north at the oak tree" variety. The automobile changed travel entirely, and included fascinating early navigation devices like Jones Live Map — invented by the man who thought up the speedometer.

The Jones Live Map was a spinning disc with place names, road conditions, and directions for a specific route printed along its turning edge. You hooked it up to your odometer, and as you drove, the disc spun in relation to distance traveled, giving a very rough idea of where you were and where you should go. You had to replace the disc at intervals, such as when it completed a circuit. It was imprecise, but it got the job done. Other devices, like Chadwick's Road Guide, featured primitive turn alerts that even worked at night. Later, the Baldwin Auto Guide further built upon this idea by featuring a hand-cranked map with an electric light. Many other devices tried to solve this car navigation problem, proving Google Maps is built on the shoulders of giants.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Dwxn via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CCA]