How Often Does Google Maps Update?

Google Maps has become an indispensable part of our lives, with many of us being reliant on it for navigation — be it for discovering new locations, or just picking the best route to commute to work for the day. This platform is available on the web and as an app for Android and iOS, but that's not all. Countless third-party websites and apps depend on the Maps API, without which tasks that require location services would be a nightmare to accomplish.

Beyond basic navigation, there are several other Google Maps features that can change the way you use the app. For example, you can use it to find where you parked your car, or check the busiest commute times for trains, trams, and buses so you can plan ahead for a smoother journey. Then there's the entire exploration aspect of Google Maps, where you can find new restaurants, clubs, or nearby gas pumps in more dire situations — all based on reviews left by real users.

While it's truly impressive how vast the capabilities of Google Maps can stretch, a question that may have popped in your mind is how often the service gets updated — and if you can rely on its directions and recommendations for areas you're unfamiliar with.

