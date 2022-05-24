Here's How To Time Travel With Google Maps Street View

As part of its 15-year anniversary semi-celebration of Street View, Google is taking us all back in time — metaphorically speaking, obviously. Along with an adorable new camera, the service itself is getting a new feature that lets you jump back and forth between 2007 (when Street View was first launched) to whenever the most recent 360-degree photos were taken of any given location, the company said in a blog post.

The results may not be as dramatic as your typical "then and now" photo comparisons that depict well-known modern cities next to an image from before they were cities at all, but being able to visually compare images taken 15 years apart is still interesting. It's a quick way to see how much the town you grew up in has (or hasn't) changed, check out an old home from back when you still lived there, or see if maybe the dent in the side of a former school's building is still there. Getting the new feature to work is pretty simple unless you're on an Android or iOS device — not because the process is complex, but because it hasn't quite gone live yet for mobile devices, though Google says it should finish rolling out this week.